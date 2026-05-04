The Rubin Firm Announces Rebrand, Carrying Forward a 75-Year Legal Legacy on Florida’s Treasure Coast

Logo of The Rubin Firm, Stuart-based personal injury, criminal defense, sports & entertainment, and intellectual property law firm. Guy Rubin, Managing Partner of The Rubin Firm

Stuart-based personal injury law firm rebrands to The Rubin Firm, expanding into Criminal Defense, Intellectual Property, and Sports & Entertainment law.

While transitioning to The Rubin Firm, this is truly a return to our roots. My father founded the original Rubin firm in 1951 with a singular mission: to level the playing field for the 'little guy'.” — Guy Rubin, Managing Partner of The Rubin Firm

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rubin Firm, carrying forward a legal legacy established in 1951, has officially announced its transition from Rubin & Rubin. The new identity reflects the firm's evolution while maintaining the foundation of personalized, results-driven legal representation that clients throughout Martin County and the surrounding communities have relied on for generations.

The rebrand encompasses the addition of new lawyers, specialized practice areas, a refreshed visual identity, and a renewed commitment to the firm's core mission: providing skilled legal counsel and trial advocacy for individuals against powerful interests. The transition includes the launch of an updated digital presence at therubinfirm.com.

"While our name is transitioning to The Rubin Firm, this is truly a return to our roots. My father, Ellis Rubin, founded the original Rubin firm in 1951 with a singular mission: to level the playing field for the 'little guy' against powerful businesses. As I mark my 40th year in legal practice, I am proud to carry that torch forward. Whether we are handling a local personal injury matter or a complex intellectual property dispute, our commitment to aggressive advocacy and the Treasure Coast community remains the bedrock of everything we do."

— Guy Rubin, Managing Partner of The Rubin Firm

While The Rubin Firm serves clients throughout the United States, it emphasizes protecting the rights of individuals in its backyard in Martin County, St. Lucie County, Indian River County, and Palm Beach County, from its office at 2055 South Kanner Highway in Stuart.

Comprehensive Legal Services

The firm's practice areas span personal injury, wrongful death, car and truck accidents, motorcycle and boating accidents, medical malpractice, and criminal defense. Additionally, the firm offers specialized counsel in intellectual property, trademark and patent disputes, sports and entertainment law (including NIL agreements), and business litigation.

The Rubin Firm’s attorneys have litigated complex issues in state, federal, and appellate courts. This transition expands the practice through the addition of new lawyers while ensuring continuity for current and former clients. All active cases and agreements continue without disruption under the new name.

About The Rubin Firm

The Rubin Firm is a full-service law firm based in Stuart, Florida. Founded on the principles established by Ellis Rubin in 1951, the firm is currently led by Guy Rubin, who brings 40 years of litigation experience to every case. The firm remains dedicated to personalized counsel, aggressive advocacy, and measurable results.

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