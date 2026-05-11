viLogics CEO Shawn Long Joins Pioneers and Legends in Florida to Advance Business-First Cyber Leadership

Shawn Long, Founder and CEO of viLogics, has been accepted into Pioneers and Legends, a Naples-based executive technology community. viLogics helps executives navigate cyber risk with clarity, structure, and business-first cybersecurity leadership. viLogics delivers business-class cybersecurity for organizations that need cyber risk fully managed.

Membership reinforces viLogics’ commitment to business-first cyber leadership, innovation, and executive collaboration in Florida and across North America

Cybersecurity belongs in the executive conversation because it affects operations, resilience, client trust, and long-term growth.” — Shawn Long, Founder and CEO of viLogics

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- viLogics , a Florida-based business-class cybersecurity firm serving organizations across North America, today announced that Shawn Long, Founder and CEO of viLogics, has been accepted into Pioneers and Legends , a Naples-based executive technology community focused on leadership, innovation, and the exchange of business insight.Pioneers and Legends brings together current and former CEOs, CXOs, board directors, founders, investors, and advisors in Southwest Florida who are interested in technology, innovation, and leadership. The community is designed to connect leaders and share insight, inspiration, experiences, and expertise through guest speakers and roundtable discussion.Long’s acceptance reflects viLogics’ growing connection to Southwest Florida’s executive and technology leadership community as the company continues helping organizations manage cyber risk as a business issue, not just a technical function.“Pioneers and Legends brings together the kind of leaders who understand that technology, innovation, and business strategy now move together,” said Shawn Long, Founder and CEO of viLogics.“Cybersecurity belongs in that same executive conversation because it affects operations, resilience, client trust, and long-term growth. I’m honored to join a community focused on connecting leaders and sharing the insight needed to move businesses forward.”Founded in 2008, viLogics helps organizations manage cyber risk through four core offerings: Managed Security Services, Managed GRC, Strategic Consulting, and Integrated IT and Cybersecurity. The company serves clients across North America, with physical locations in Florida and Pennsylvania, including a Pennsylvania data center with colocation availability.Participation in executive communities like Pioneers and Legends supports a broader mission: helping leadership teams make clearer, more informed cybersecurity decisions. For viLogics, business-first cybersecurity means helping leaders connect cyber risk to operations, resilience, financial exposure, governance, reputation, and growth. As more organizations face pressure from boards, insurers, regulators, clients, and operational stakeholders, cybersecurity is becoming a core leadership issue, not just a technical function.Long’s leadership background includes founding and leading viLogics, building cybersecurity and technology services for complex operating environments, and prior experience in healthcare leadership. That background is especially relevant as healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and other operationally complex organizations face growing pressure to modernize cybersecurity programs, protect critical systems, and understand where business risk exists.“Southwest Florida has a strong and growing community of executives, founders, investors, and advisors who are thinking seriously about technology and the future of business,” Long said. “For viLogics, being part of that conversation matters. We want to help leaders in Florida and across North America understand cyber risk more clearly, make better decisions, and protect the businesses they are building.”The announcement follows viLogics’ continued focus on business-first cybersecurity, where cyber risk is managed as part of the broader business strategy. The company helps clients reduce complexity, improve resilience, and gain clarity across security operations, governance, compliance, risk management, and technology infrastructure.Cyber risk is business risk. Executives looking to understand where their organization is exposed, improve their cybersecurity posture, or bring more clarity to risk decisions can contact viLogics to start the conversation at www.vilogics.com or by calling 1-800-473-1587.About viLogicsviLogics delivers business-class cybersecurity for organizations across North America that need cyber risk fully managed. From strategy and compliance to modern security operations and daily risk management, viLogics helps leadership teams reduce complexity, improve resilience, and gain clarity across their cybersecurity programs. Founded in 2008, viLogics serves clients across industries including healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, legal, accounting, and other complex operating environments.

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