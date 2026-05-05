Attune Receives Environmental Claim Validation Renewal with Grade A Ratings for Indoor Air Quality Sensors

Third-party validation confirms accuracy of Attune's IAQ sensing for temperature, humidity, CO₂, and particulate matter

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attune, a leader in building intelligence and environmental monitoring, today announced the successful renewal of its Environmental Claim Validation for its Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) sensors, earning Grade A ratings across key parameters, including temperature, relative humidity, carbon dioxide (CO₂), and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10).The Environmental Claim Validation Procedure for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Sensor Performance is an independent evaluation conducted by a globally recognized leader in applied safety science. The validation confirms that the Attune Standard IAQ Sensor meets stringent accuracy and reliability requirements across multiple indoor air quality parameters, reinforcing Attune's commitment to providing trustworthy, high-performance data for buildings.This validation standard is designed to bring greater transparency and confidence to the indoor air quality market by establishing consistent performance benchmarks for sensor accuracy. Achieving strong ratings across core IAQ metrics positions Attune's IAQ sensors as a reliable solution for schools, commercial real estate, higher education, healthcare, and other environments where air quality directly impacts occupant health and building performance."Independent environmental claim validation is key to giving our customers confidence in the data that drives their healthy-building and operational decisions," said Dr. Serene Almomen, Co‑Founder and CEO of Attune. "Renewing this validation with Grade A ratings across core IAQ parameters reinforces that our sensors deliver accurate and actionable insights that organizations can trust."As facilities and building owners prioritize occupant health, ventilation quality, and data-driven environmental management, trusted data sources become foundational. Third-party validation helps differentiate high-performance IAQ solutions from unverified alternatives, supporting decisions around healthy building protocols, operational improvements, and sustainability goals.Attune's independently validated IAQ sensors are available as part of the company's building intelligence platform. For more information about Attune and its indoor air quality solutions, visit www.attuneiot.com About AttuneAttune delivers intelligent monitoring solutions that help organizations better understand and protect their buildings. Through connected sensors and a unified data platform, Attune provides actionable insight across indoor air quality, energy, water, and critical building systems to support healthier, more resilient spaces.

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