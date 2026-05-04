Ataraxis Ranked #11 Among Top Payroll Companies in Idaho by The Manifest

15-Year Boise-based Workforce Solutions Partner Recognized for Excellence in Payroll Services, HR Support, and Compliance

Payroll is one of the most critical and complex functions for growing businesses.” — Stephen Cilley, Founder and Chairman of Ataraxis

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ataraxis, a leading workforce solutions provider, has been named the #11 Top Payroll Company in Idaho by The Manifest, ranking among the top 100 firms statewide. The placement reflects increasing demand for reliable payroll processing, including payroll tax filing, direct deposit, wage distribution, and year-end reporting, alongside hands-on HR support as businesses grow and manage multi-state compliance.

The Manifest, a B2B research and review platform, evaluates companies based on industry expertise, service offerings, and market presence. Their rankings help businesses identify reliable payroll providers and HR partners.

With more than 15 years in business, Ataraxis provides integrated payroll services, including tax filing, wage distribution, garnishment and deduction management, and compliance support, alongside human resources, benefits, and workers’ compensation solutions for growing companies. By bringing these services together under one partner, Ataraxis helps Idaho businesses manage multi-state operations, reduce administrative complexity, and maintain consistency as they scale.

“Payroll is one of the most critical and complex functions for growing businesses,” said Stephen Cilley, Founder and Chairman of Ataraxis. “This recognition reflects the consistency and care our team brings to every client. We focus on getting the details right, staying ahead of compliance, and supporting our clients as a true extension of their team.”

This award adds to Ataraxis’ growing recognition as a trusted workforce solutions partner, building on its track record of industry acknowledgment and long-term client relationships.

To learn more about Ataraxis’ services, visit www.ataraxis.com. For more information on payroll services, visit www.ataraxis.com/our-services/payroll/.

About Ataraxis

Ataraxis is a workforce solutions partner helping growing businesses manage payroll, benefits, and workers’ compensation with full human resources support. We do the work behind the work so our clients can focus on running their business. As a true extension of our clients’ teams, we work alongside them every day, bringing proven expertise, personalized support, and scalable solutions that help their businesses run smoothly, grow successfully, and create a better experience for employees.

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