Insurance Commissioner James Brown Takes Decisive Action to Protect Montana Consumers From Misleading Health Insurance Plans

May 4, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Helena, Mont. — Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Insurance James Brown is taking action to protect consumers from being duped into enrolling in health insurance plans that may appear to be part of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace, but in reality, are misleading plans that offer poor coverage and non-existent customer service. “My office has received numerous complaints against Strategic Limited Partners (SLP), which is not licensed to issue insurance policies in Montana. The complaints came from Montanans who thought they had purchased quality health insurance through SLP, but when they submitted claims for medical expenses, found that SLP would not cover them,” Commissioner Brown said. The Montana-based complaints are in addition to 136 complaints filed about the company with the Better Business Bureau in the last three years. The complaints range from the company’s failure to pay claims, to being unreachable by phone or email, to representing that it offers ACA-approved plans when it does not. The latest complaint is from a Montana resident who received a $90,000 hospital bill that SLP refused to cover. Another complaint involves a Montana church. The congregation came together to offer their new pastor health insurance using SLP, which was presented to them as an ACA-compliant policy that covered everything a family could need. Only after the pastor incurred significant unpaid medical bills did the church learn that the policy only offered discounts on a limited number of medical services. “Needless to say, this experience has been a source of stress for the consumer’s family, the congregation, and the authorized representative who purchased the policy offered by the church,” Commissioner Brown said. “They discovered through their own diligent research that other legal action has been taken against SLP. In turn, they rightly filed a complaint with my office.” Some companies wrongly assert that they can sell health insurance plans in Montana without a state license or being subject to state regulation. To avoid Montana consumer-protection regulations, the companies offer plans that refer to consumers as “limited partners” or “employees.” None of the consumers who have contacted Commissioner Brown have been aware that they were designated by SLP as employees or partners of the sponsoring company, RFA Group, Inc., a dissolved Texas corporation. This is a troubling and deceptive business practice. On April 1, 2026, Commissioner Brown took decisive action against SLP by issuing a Cease-and-Desist Order, requiring the company to immediately stop all operations in the Treasure State. In a win for Montana consumers, SLP responded by stating it had stopped issuing policies in Montana. The company indicated it will cooperate with the Commissioner’s office to address any outstanding consumer concerns. While the response is favorable for Montanans, Commissioner Brown warns that there may be other unregistered companies attempting to sell similar “insurance policies” in Montana. “My number one goal is to protect Montanans. If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. If a health insurance policy offers unusually low premiums and low deductibles yet promises full or unlimited coverage, be skeptical. If a health insurance plan’s fine print designates participants as ‘employees’ or ‘partners,’ find out more. My fellow Montanans are encouraged to read an insurance plan and its coverage carefully before signing up,” Commissioner Brown said. Montana consumers are advised that they can contact the Insurance Consumer Service (ICS) Bureau at the Office of Securities and Insurance before enrolling in a plan if they have any questions or concerns. ICS can be reached at 800-332-6148 or 406-444-2040. The ICS team has experienced employees who can help determine whether the plan is approved for the ACA marketplace, whether the company is licensed to do business in Montana, and whether any complaints have been received about the company. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.