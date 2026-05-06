New Children’s Book Challenges Common Advice for Picky Eating; Offers Structured Approach for Families

Cover of Just Crackers and Cheese, Please!, a children's book about a picky eater

Pediatric Feeding Specialist, Dena Kelly, LPC, BCBA, LBS/LBA, releases Just Crackers and Cheese, Please!, addressing conflicting advice around picky eating

ROYERSFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dena Kelly, LPC, BCBA, LBS/LBA , a pediatric feeding specialist with more than fifteen years of experience, today announced the release of her first children’s book, Just Crackers and Cheese, Please!.As a clinician and Founder of Focused Approach , Kelly understands the emotional stress parents experience when navigating feeding challenges. Parents are frequently encouraged to make food fun, promote exploration, and reduce pressure at meals. While well-intentioned, these strategies, when used alone, often fail to create meaningful change in eating behavior.Just Crackers and Cheese, Please! was developed using the same behavior-analytic framework Kelly applies in her clinical work at Focused Approach, which is grounded in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). The book translates this approach into a child-friendly format designed to help caregivers better understand how eating skills develop and how to respond to mealtime challenges.“Parents are being told a lot of different things, and most of it sounds helpful on the surface,” said Kelly. “But when a child is truly struggling with feeding, families need more than exposure or play. They need clarity, structure, and a way to understand what actually leads to progress over time.”The book is intended to reduce confusion and trial-and-error by helping caregivers better understand how eating skills develop and how to respond to mealtime challenges in a more structured way.A parent who participated in an early review of the book shared: “I felt like I was doing everything I was supposed to do—making food fun, letting him explore, not pressuring him—but nothing changed. This is the first time something actually made me understand why it wasn’t working, and what I should be doing differently. It finally felt like a plan instead of guesswork.”Just Crackers and Cheese, Please! is available in paperback and digital formats via Amazon . Families can also access supplemental resources, downloadable tools, and companion materials at FocusedApproach.com.About the AuthorDena Kelly, LPC, BCBA, LBS/LBA is a clinician specializing in pediatric feeding challenges, including severe food selectivity. She is a mother of two and works with families and interdisciplinary teams to develop structured, behavior-analytic approaches to feeding support through Focused Approach.About Focused ApproachFocused Approach is a leading provider of specialized pediatric feeding services and training programs. Founded by a clinician with expertise in applied behavior analysis (ABA) and pediatric feeding, the organization’s Focused on Feeding program uses evidence-based, structured approaches to address a wide range of feeding challenges. Focused Approach provides caregiver education, professional training, and clinical support for families and providers.For more information, visit www.focusedapproach.com Family Guidance StatementMany children experience typical phases of selective eating and expand their food repertoire over time. Some children, however, may require specialized support for more persistent or complex feeding difficulties, including conditions such as Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) or Pediatric Feeding Disorder (PFD). Families concerned about a child’s eating patterns are encouraged to consult qualified professionals for individualized guidance.

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