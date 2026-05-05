SB-721 Balcony Inspection Deadline Passes — L.A. Property Owners Now Subject to Daily Fines Up to $500

Apartment owners with three or more units who missed the January 1, 2026, deadline now face daily penalties countywide.

The good news is the path forward is simple: get the inspection on the calendar, document the findings, and bring the property back into compliance.” — Nathan Sewell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California's SB-721 balcony inspection deadline passed on January 1, 2026, leaving apartment owners with three or more units exposed to daily fines of up to $500 per non-compliant property. With the deadline now nearly four months past, Los Angeles County property owners who have not yet completed their inspections are facing accelerating enforcement risk, and local building inspection firms are reporting a sharp increase in catch-up inspection requests.SB-721 was enacted in response to the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse that killed six people and injured seven others. The collapse was caused by hidden wood rot at the ledger board connection; water had been intruding for years behind waterproofing systems that had failed silently. The law requires inspection of exterior elevated elements, including balconies, decks, walkways, and stairways on apartment buildings with three or more units. Reinspection is required every six years from the initial inspection date.LA Building Inspections & Compliance, an owner-operated firm based in Los Angeles, has been working with apartment owners and property managers across LA County to close the compliance gap. The firm provides SB-721 balcony inspection services performed by qualified professionals as defined by the law, along with the written documentation required for compliance records."A lot of apartment owners are reaching out for the first time now that the deadline has passed. Some weren't aware the law applied to their building, and others had it on their list but didn't get it scheduled in time," said Nathan Sewell, founder of LA Building Inspections & Compliance. "The good news is the path forward is simple: get the inspection on the calendar, document the findings, and bring the property back into compliance."Los Angeles County apartment owners who are uncertain whether their buildings fall under SB-721 can take a few key steps to assess their position:● Verify unit count — buildings with three or more units are covered● Identify exterior elevated elements with wood or wood-based structural components● Determine whether prior inspections meet SB-721 documentation requirements● Confirm that the inspector who performs the work is qualified under the law (licensed structural engineer, licensed architect, licensed general contractor with at least five years of relevant experience, or the local building official)For owners with broader questions about compliance status, permit history, or zoning before scheduling a full inspection, property inspection advisory services provide faster, scoped engagements to clarify what applies to a specific property.The SB-721 deadline is one of several active California and Los Angeles County compliance requirements affecting rental property owners. SB-326, the parallel law governing condominiums and HOA-managed properties, had a deadline of January 1, 2025. Los Angeles County's Rental Housing Habitability Program (RHHP) inspections are rolling across unincorporated areas on a four-year cycle. The 82°F cooling mandate enforcement begins January 1, 2027.About LA Building Inspections & ComplianceLA Building Inspections & Compliance is an owner-operated building inspection and compliance firm based in Los Angeles, founded by Nathan Sewell. The firm specializes in LA County regulatory inspections, including RHHP preparation, SB-721 and SB-326 balcony inspections, AB-38 defensible space documentation, multifamily and commercial due diligence, home inspections, and property inspection advisory services. The firm holds AHIT, ASHI, ICC California, InterNACHI, and HUD/NSPIRE certifications and serves Los Angeles County and Orange County. More information is available at labuildinginspections.com.

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