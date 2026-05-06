Highpoint Tree Care Brings Over 20 Years of Local Tree Service Experience to Houston and Surrounding Communities

Family-Owned Houston Tree Company Offers ISA-Certified Arborist Services Across the Greater Houston Region, Serving Homeowners, HOAs, and Commercial Properties

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highpoint Tree Care , a family-owned tree service company based in Houston, Texas, has been providing professional tree care and ISA-Certified Arborist services to residential and commercial clients throughout the Greater Houston area since 2002. Over more than two decades of local operation, the company has developed specialized knowledge of the tree care conditions, soil types, and storm patterns unique to communities across the region.The company currently serves a broad service territory covering Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Cypress, Pasadena, Kingwood, Bellaire, Pearland, and additional communities, including Atascocita, Humble, Tomball, Conroe, New Caney, Huffman, League City, Clear Lake, West University Place, Jersey Village, The Heights, River Oaks, Memorial, and surrounding areas.The Greater Houston region presents a range of distinct tree care environments. Houston's established inner neighborhoods are home to large oak and pine canopies that require experienced management near structures and utility lines. The Woodlands is known for dense pine and hardwood growth that requires proactive maintenance to protect both property and long-term tree health. Cypress features fast-growing tree species in drainage-sensitive soil conditions, while communities closer to the Gulf Coast face heightened wind exposure during hurricane and tropical storm season.Highpoint Tree Care's team of ISA-Certified Arborists brings formal training and field experience to each of these environments. Services provided across the company's coverage area include tree removal services , tree trimming and pruning, crown thinning, stump grinding, shrub and hedge maintenance, 24/7 emergency storm response, land clearing, and formal arborist evaluations. The company also offers dedicated commercial landscaping programs for businesses, property management companies, and homeowners' associations.Highpoint Tree Care is fully licensed and insured to operate in the state of Texas. For properties with hazardous, dead, or overgrown limbs, the company's tree-cutting services are available across the full service area with rapid response for urgent situations. The company holds an A rating on Angie's List, has been recognized among the Top 10 Best Houston, TX Tree Service providers, and was featured on ABC13 Houston for its expertise in tree safety and storm preparedness. Free on-site estimates are available with no obligation.About Highpoint Tree CareHighpoint Tree Care is a family-owned, fully licensed, and insured tree service company serving the Greater Houston area since 2002. The company employs ISA-Certified Arborists and provides residential and commercial tree removal, trimming, pruning, stump grinding, emergency storm response, land clearing, and commercial landscaping services.Contact:Highpoint Tree Care4031 Baden St, Houston, TX 77009Phone: 832-879-3373Web: https://highpointtreecare.com Areas We Serve: https://highpointtreecare.com/service-areas/

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