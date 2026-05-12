Interim Chief Executive Officer Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors. John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) recognizes that in today’s business environment, opportunity often begins long before the first meeting, phone call, or formal introduction. Prospects, partners, corporate buyers, and referral sources are already forming opinions based on what they see online.That is why strong social media profiles matter.The NVBDC Services Committee will host an upcoming webinar, “Visibility Creates Opportunity: Why Strong Social Media Profiles Drive Business Growth,” featuring DeltaPoint Partners on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Eastern Time.This session is designed for business owners, sales professionals, and leadership teams who want to turn their social media presence into a stronger business development tool.For veteran-owned businesses, credibility is critical. Certification opens the door to new opportunities, but visibility helps businesses stay top of mind, build trust, and communicate value before a conversation ever begins. A strong digital presence can help demonstrate professionalism, reinforce capabilities, and create a clearer pathway for engagement with prospects and partners.During this webinar, attendees will learn how LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram each support business growth in different ways. LinkedIn can help establish professional credibility and connect with decision-makers. Facebook can strengthen community engagement and relationship-building. Instagram can help visually communicate brand identity, culture, and capabilities. When used strategically, each platform plays a role in building recognition, trust, and opportunity.The session will also focus on how professional profile development influences credibility and prospect engagement. In many cases, a buyer or referral partner may review a company’s online presence before deciding whether to reach out, respond, or continue a conversation. If a profile is incomplete, inconsistent, or unclear, that business may be losing opportunities without even realizing it.This webinar will break down how consistent visibility can shorten sales cycles, increase referrals, and help businesses remain relevant in competitive markets. Attendees will gain practical insight into how to present themselves and their businesses in a way that is clear, credible, and aligned with their growth goals.Most importantly, the session will provide a systematic and repeatable approach to profile optimization. Rather than treating social media as a random posting activity, the webinar will show attendees how to think about their profiles as strategic assets that support business development, relationship-building, and long-term growth.If your digital presence is not clearly positioning you as credible, capable, and relevant, now is the time to strengthen it. Register today for NVBDC’s upcoming Services Committee webinar and learn how to enhance your social media strategy, improve visibility, and position your business for greater impact.Register here: nvbdc.org/eventsAbout the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.

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