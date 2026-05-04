HIP Video Promo Presents: Mýa premieres new music video "Just A Little Bit" feat. Too $hort on Music-News.com

Mýa Joins Forces With Hip-Hop Pioneer Too $hort for a Steamy, Synth-Soaked New Banger "Just A Little Bit"

MD, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some artists’ early accomplishments define, and often confine, their musical futures, but for Grammy Award-winning Mýa, her resplendence, confidence, and talent have only grown with time. Stepping into the spotlight first as a dancer on BET’s Teen Summit, her captivating star power and warm persona immediately stood out, naturally propelling her into the worlds of singing, acting, and dance. Her debut album, Mýa, yielded worldwide recognition, going double platinum, peaking her first single in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100, and earning widespread critical acclaim. By 2001, she had amassed nine Top 10 hits, and her iconic collaboration with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, and Pink on "Lady Marmalade" topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks, ultimately winning the Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. The world had known since 1998 that she’d harnessed something special, but now it was unquestionable.

Today, Mýa is a creative powerhouse, a true triple threat making an impact through music, acting, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and much more. Her independence under her own record label, Planet 9, is the catalyst for this renewed creative pulse. “Music wasn’t just a part of my life; it was the heartbeat of my home, the foundation of my joy,” she says, inspiring her first studio album in eight years, a “bridge between the past and the future,” rooted in fond, vivid memories of the '70s and ‘80s Minneapolis funk, featuring collaborations with Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage, Phil Ade, and more. Coming off the success of “ASAP,” one of the most added songs on R&B radio, she now joins forces with a legend in his own right, one of the earliest and most influential pioneers of West Coast hip hop. Together, they beckon listeners into the neon-lit caverns of casual romance, where nothing is promised, and everything is desired.



Co-produced by Mýa and Lamar “MyGuyMars” Edwards, “Just A Little Bit” barrels into a barrage of crunchy synths that instantly transport listeners back to hip-hop’s past. Just above the groove, a conversation is just getting started, a steamy exchange taut with familiarity, tension, and seduction. “I ain’t never too busy for you,” proclaims Too $hort, his words laced with an unshakable confidence. “Whateva…” Mýa replies with a hint of invitation, scrolling out her list of requirements to make this work. She knows what she’s worth, and she won’t settle for someone who’s all talk and no walk. “All I ask is you don’t go wastin’ my time,” she pleads, her voice hazy with desire yet unfaltering: “Gotta put in that work.” Intertwining the most decadent elements of pop’s glam era—pulsing beats, passionate harmonies, delicate belts, and lush atmosphere—she embodies the stylish allure of the women who dominated the late-80s pop scene. Then Too $hort steps to the mic, floating over the melody with impeccable ease, cementing his legendary status through an assertive, groove-laden delivery. Earworm doesn’t quite capture its grip: this track sinks its teeth in and doesn’t let go, turning a classic game of cat and mouse, bubbling with the possibility of reunion, into a shimmering reality.



A relationship like this can be so dizzying it’s almost kaleidoscopic, refracting visions of temptation and beauty the moment a ray of light enters the room. Shrouded in a soft halo of blues and greens, inspired by the lighting of Michael Jackson’s iconic “Rock With You” music video, Mýa lays down her boundaries, daring the object of her affection to keep his eyes on her, come and get her, and give in to her demands. All she needs is “Just A Little Bit” of effort, “A Little Bit” of reciprocation, and “A Little Bit” of love to get things started. As her crystalline jewels catch the light, lovingly matching the shade of her smoky eyeshadow, it’s clear that she’s in full control, hypnotizing with her smoldering gaze, wrist flicks, and hip twirls. Lucky for her, Too $hort is “on the same page.” Stars flickering in their eyes, it seems more than likely these two will reach an agreement before the night comes to an end.

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