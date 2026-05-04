Florida Forever Conserves More Than 10,000 Acres in Gulf County, Supporting Military Readiness in Northwest Florida

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 29, 2026 Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape | Lauren Yoho/Wildpath TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has secured a conservation easement over approximately 10,023 acres in Gulf County within the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape, furthering ongoing efforts to align land conservation with military readiness and national defense. The acquisition will help maintain compatible land use near nine military installations and training ranges in the region while preserving working forests and natural resources in a rapidly developing area. Florida is one of only a few states with multiple federally designated Sentinel Landscapes and is tied for the most in the nation. Through strategic investments in Northwest Florida and the Avon Park Air Force Range region, Florida has expanded conservation partnerships among state, federal and private entities to support national defense, sustain rural economies and protect natural resources. “The continued success of Florida Forever reflects Florida’s commitment to forward-thinking policy and strong partnerships that deliver lasting results,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “By preventing incompatible development and preserving mission-supportive landscapes, these efforts help strengthen military readiness while maintaining the character and ecology of surrounding communities.” “The Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape has been key in mission assurance, increased readiness and overall sustainability of Naval Air Station Whiting Field’s aviation pilot training,” said Randy Roy, Naval Air Station Whiting Field Community Planning and Liaison Officer. “Through this partnership, employment of Readiness Environmental Protection Integration and partner match funding, NAS Whiting has been able to safeguard over 20,000 acres from incompatible development which has been critical in supporting the busiest aviation complex in the world.” Through the Florida Forever Program, the state conserves land that provides environmental, recreational and preservation benefits, including water quality and quantity safeguards; resilience from storm impacts; habitat and species protections; national security and outdoor recreation opportunities. Since 2019, the state has committed more than $1.5 billion to the Florida Forever Program. This funding has enabled DEP to acquire over 500,000 acres for conservation, 55% of which are conservation easements. ###

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