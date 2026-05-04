DEP Highlights Student Art in Celebration of Earth Month 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 1, 2026 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In celebration of Earth Month, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) hosted a statewide poster contest for students in grades 4-12, inviting them to showcase their creativity and explore Florida’s environment through art. This year’s theme, “See the Seafloor: Discover Florida Beneath the Waves,” highlighted the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative, a statewide effort to create complete, modern, high-resolution maps of Florida’s coastal seafloor. Through this initiative, scientists use advanced tools such as sonar and LiDAR to better understand underwater landscapes, marine habitats and geological features that help guide coastal protection and planning. A finalist from each of the three grade-level categories (grades 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12) was selected from each of DEP’s six district offices. These finalists' posters were then reviewed by DEP staff in Tallahassee, where one statewide winner was selected for each category. "The creativity and thoughtfulness shown by these students reflect a strong connection to Florida’s environment,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Their artwork captures the importance of understanding and protecting our natural resources. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all who participated!" Shakhina, Grade 5

Bay Lake Elementary School “Life Beneath the Waves” Grades 6-8 State Winner Jacqueline, Grade 8

Orlando Science Middle School

“Mapping Our Underwater Utopia” Grades 9-12 State Winner Ewanteke, Grade 12

Ahfachkee School While Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22, DEP continues its work year-round to protect Florida’s air, water and land. ###

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