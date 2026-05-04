OneDose and ImageTrend Announce Integration to Streamline EMS Documentation and Strengthen Patient Care

Working with partners like OneDose to integrate clinical decision support directly into the EMS data ecosystem reduces friction for providers and strengthens the value of every patient care report.” — Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneDose , an AI-driven EMS clinical workflow platform, today announced an integration with ImageTrend, a leading provider of electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) and data analytics for EMS, fire, and healthcare organizations. The integration delivers structured, NEMSIS-formatted clinical data captured in OneDose directly into ImageTrend Elite, reducing documentation burden and improving the accuracy and completeness of the patient care record.EMS providers are asked to deliver increasingly complex care while meeting strict documentation and compliance requirements. Manual charting of medications, treatments, and timestamps after a call adds cognitive load, introduces reporting errors, and pulls clinicians away from patient care. By connecting OneDose and ImageTrend, agencies can capture care decisions at the point of care and have them flow automatically into the ePCR — without retrospective documentation.With the integration, key clinical data — including patient weight, medications administered, dosing, treatment interventions, protocol references, and event timestamps — is sent from OneDose into ImageTrend Elite as structured, NEMSIS-compliant data. Clinicians no longer need to re-enter information that was already validated in the field, and administrators, medical directors, and QA/QI teams gain a complete, timely clinical record they can trust.The result is a better-together workflow. Clinicians use OneDose to validate care and confirm protocol adherence in real time, knowing that everything they document in the app will land cleanly in ImageTrend. That single, connected workflow removes fragmented data points across systems and gives crews confidence that the chart will accurately reflect the care they delivered."Our mission at ImageTrend is to help agencies turn data into better outcomes, and that starts with making it easier for clinicians to capture high-quality information at the point of care," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend. "Working with partners like OneDose to integrate clinical decision support directly into the EMS data ecosystem reduces friction for providers and strengthens the value of every patient care report.""This was one of the most requested integrations from our customer base, and we are excited to bring it to market," said Colton Hazlett, CTO and Co-Founder of OneDose. "ImageTrend Elite is a cornerstone ePCR for a large share of EMS agencies, and our shared customers have been clear about what they want: a clean handoff from clinical decision support into their ePCR. With this integration, the protocol guidance, dosing, and documentation a medic does in OneDose flows straight into ImageTrend — no double entry, no fragmented data."The OneDose and ImageTrend integration is available to shared customers of both platforms. Together, the two companies are continuing to advance interoperability across the EMS technology stack — supporting safer care delivery, cleaner documentation, and stronger downstream analytics for medical oversight, QA/QI, and regulatory reporting.About OneDoseOneDose is an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions — from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. Learn more at www.myonedose.com About ImageTrendImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 direct customers representing 21,000+ agencies and organizations across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first responders need to tackle today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s uncertainties. Learn more at www.imagetrend.com

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