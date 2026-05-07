Cedar Dental Group Shares Patient Stories Highlighting Comfort-First Dental Care in Renton, WA

Cedar Dental Group

Renton patients describe restored confidence and trust after care from Dr. Susan Chu and the Cedar Dental Group team.

Every patient who comes through the door has a different history and a different set of concerns” — Dr. Susan Chu

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Dental Group, a dental practice located in Renton, Washington, is sharing a series of patient experiences that illustrate what care at the practice looks like in practice, from first appointments marked by years of avoidance to completed treatment that patients describe as genuinely different from what they had experienced elsewhere.The accounts come from a range of patients, each arriving with different needs and different histories. What connects them is a consistent description of care that prioritized clear communication, comfort during treatment , and an absence of pressure or judgment. For many, Cedar Dental Group represented a return to dental care after extended gaps, and a reason to continue.Among those patients is Joe, who described significant dental anxiety and acknowledged that he had avoided the dentist for years, knowing he needed extensive restorative work when he finally came in. He noted that Dr. Susan Chu and her team addressed his concerns about cost directly, presented payment options clearly, and approached each visit with a gentleness that made returning easier over time. Joe's experience reflects a pattern the practice sees regularly, patients who want care but need a provider who will meet them where they are.Eric arrived after a long history with dental providers he felt had not listened to him. He needed a significant course of restorative treatment and came in prepared to be managed rather than consulted. Instead, he described Dr. Chu as someone who listened without judgment, explained the pros and cons of each step, and completed crowns that looked entirely natural. For Eric, the result was not only completed treatment but a changed relationship with dental care.Sherry came in for care on a tooth that was at serious risk. Working closely with dental assistant Cassie, Dr. Chu provided attentive, precise care that Sherry credits with saving a tooth she believes she would otherwise have lost. Her account speaks to the clinical skill that underpins the practice's patient-centered approach, outcomes that matter alongside the experience of receiving care.For patients like Mike, the turning point was honesty. He had seen providers who recommended treatments he later questioned. At Cedar Dental Group, Dr. Chu reviewed his records carefully, walked him through her findings, and told him directly when something a prior provider had recommended was not actually necessary. That transparency earned the kind of trust that keeps patients returning.Susan had been a patient at this location for more than 25 years and was uncertain whether she would stay after the practice changed ownership. After meeting Dr. Chu and experiencing her approach firsthand, gentle, patient, and technically capable, Susan decided she was not going anywhere."Every patient who comes through the door has a different history and a different set of concerns," said Dr. Susan Chu. "Our job is to understand what each person needs to feel comfortable and informed, and to provide care that reflects that. When patients share that their experience here was different from what they expected, that means a great deal to us."Cedar Dental Group's clinical team includes Dr. Chu for general and cosmetic care and Dr. Jaewon Kim, a board-certified periodontist who provides advanced periodontal services including gum grafting, periodontal surgery, bone grafting, and gum disease treatment. Having both general and specialist care available in one location allows patients to receive coordinated treatment from a team they already know, without the disruption of an outside referral.The practice uses CBCT imaging technology to support precise diagnosis and planning, particularly for cases involving implants or surgical periodontal care. Flexible payment options and financing plans are available to support patients across a range of financial circumstances.Patient experiences and stories are available in full at cedardentalgroup.com/success-stories/. For more information or to request an appointment, visit cedardentalgroup.com or contact drsusanchu@gmail.com.Cedar Dental Group280 Hardie Ave. SW, Suite 3, Renton, WA 98057Phone: 425-430-0400Email: drsusanchu@gmail.comWebsite: cedardentalgroup.comAbout Cedar Dental Group: Cedar Dental Group is a dental practice in Renton, WA offering general, cosmetic, restorative, and advanced periodontal services. The clinical team includes a board-certified periodontist. The practice serves adults in Renton and surrounding communities.

Anxiety-Free Dentistry in Renton | Comfort-Focused Dental Care at Cedar Dental Group

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