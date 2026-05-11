Kalibri AI Business Intelligence Delivers Enterprise-Grade Insights at a Fraction of the Cost

Kalibri Studios launches AI Business Intelligence platform that turns any CSV into enterprise-grade business intelligence, no technical expertise required.

You shouldn't need a data team to understand your own business. Kalibri AI Business Intelligence Platform gives every business owner answers in minutes, not months.” — Valeriya Paine, Founder, Kalibri Studios

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalibri Studios, an Orlando-based artificial intelligence consulting and automation company, today announced the launch of Kalibri Business Intelligence platform, designed to give small and mid-size businesses access to enterprise-grade data analysis, without the need for a data team, BI software, or weeks of technical setup.

Business intelligence has historically been the domain of large organizations, those with dedicated data teams, enterprise software budgets, and the technical resources to configure and maintain complex analytics infrastructure. The market has largely ignored small and mid-size businesses, leaving owners to make critical decisions from incomplete data, manual spreadsheets, and gut instinct.

Kalibri AI Business Intelligence platform was built specifically to close that gap. The platform requires no SQL knowledge, no dashboard configuration, and no technical expertise to get started. The result is structured analysis, actionable insights, and a board-ready report available to any business owner, regardless of technical background.

Most small and mid-size business owners are already doing this work: exporting data from their scheduling, billing, or CRM platforms and attempting to make sense of it manually in spreadsheets. Kalibri AI Business Intelligence eliminates that process entirely. Upload any CSV file, ask a question in conversational English, and receive structured analysis, visualizations, and actionable recommendations, without formulas, without configuration, and without waiting for someone else to run the numbers.

The platform includes Cross-Analysis: the ability to upload actual performance data alongside business documents: strategy plans, financial projections, investor materials, and have the AI compare what the business planned against what it actually delivered. A law firm can ask which practice areas are generating profit after overhead. A med spa can verify whether provider revenue holds up after treatment costs are applied. A fitness studio can identify which class times and instructors are maximizing revenue density, not just attendance. This capability is not available in standard analytics tools.

Generic AI tools can summarize a document. Kalibri AI Business Intelligence does something fundamentally different: it analyzes your actual business data, identifies performance trends, and produces structured output that supports real operational and financial decisions. Summarizing content is not the same as analyzing performance. Kalibri AI Business Intelligence is a decision-support tool built specifically for the way small and mid-size businesses operate, report, and grow.

The platform delivers the outputs that business owners and leadership teams actually need: charts that visualize performance, cross-analysis that compares real numbers against stated projections, and a branded, boardroom-ready PDF ready to share with a board, a lender, or an investor without additional formatting or interpretation.

The Business Performance Analytics module gives business owners enterprise-grade insights at a fraction of what traditional BI platforms cost, with no data team required. Every account includes five AI Implementation Audits at no cost — a prioritized assessment of where artificial intelligence can have the greatest operational impact in your specific business. Unlimited audits are available on any paid plan.

About the company:

Kalibri Studios AI is a Florida-based artificial intelligence consulting and implementation company specializing in done-for-you AI solutions for small and mid-size businesses. The company builds AI voice agents, lead-capture chatbots, custom AI agents, workflow automations, and business intelligence tools for organizations that want enterprise-level capabilities without the overhead of an in-house technology team.

For more information, visit Kalibri Studios.

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