Warp Speed Holdings Announces Strategic Investment in Garden State Bins LLC to Accelerate National Expansion

Warp Speed Holdings invests in Garden State Bins LLC, backing national expansion of bin cleaning & fleet washing services. New markets launching May 2026.

With the resources that Warp brings to the table combined with GSB’s existing foundation, we see a clear path to expand the core residential and commercial garbage bin cleaning business nationally.” — Josh Erskine

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warp Speed Holdings LLC (“Warp”) today announced a strategic investment in Garden State Bins LLC (“GSB”), a rapidly growing provider of residential and commercial garbage bin cleaning and sanitation services as well as fleet cleaning. The partnership is designed to support GSB’s national expansion.Garden State Bins operates a specialized, route-based service model focused on two primary services: (i) residential and commercial garbage bin and dumpster cleaning , (ii) fleet and commercial truck washing. The company has established a strong operational foundation and customer base through a disciplined, service-focused approach.Warp’s investment was driven not only by the strength of the business model, but by the founder’s demonstrated resilience and execution. “Chris, through his grit and hard work, built a great foundation to grow upon,” said Josh Erskine, CEO of Warp Speed Holdings. “We look for founders who have proven they can build from nothing, fight through challenges, show resilience and create real momentum. That is exactly what we saw here.”Founded by Chris Petrowski, Garden State Bins was built from the ground up with limited resources, reflecting a story of persistence, discipline, and sacrifice. Warp’s leadership noted that this type of entrepreneurial foundation and grit was a key factor in their decision to partner with GSB.Warp brings a differentiated investment approach, rooted in direct operating experience. The firm’s leadership team has collectively built and managed 20+ businesses across industries, allowing it to partner alongside founders in a hands-on, execution-driven manner. With approximately $2 billion in assets across its platform, Warp provides both capital and operational resources to accelerate growth.“With the resources that Warp brings to the table combined with GSB’s existing foundation, we see a clear path to expand the core residential and commercial garbage bin cleaning business nationally and materially grow our fleet washing operations,” Erskine added.Garden State Bins is already executing on its expansion strategy, with new market launches planned in southwest Denver on May 4, 2026, and southwest Florida (Lee and Collier counties) in the coming weeks as well. These markets represent the initial phase of a broader national rollout strategy.Petrowski emphasized the value of having an aligned partner with not only capital but operating expertise: “I’m excited to have a partner like Warp where the leadership team is willing to work alongside me and help with anything that is needed,” said Petrowski. “It is a huge motivation to see where we can take this business with this partnership and the opportunities ahead.”The partnership positions Garden State Bins to scale its proven service model, expand into new geographies, and continue building a leading brand in the garbage bin cleaning and fleet washing service sectors.Warp Speed Holdings LLC is a diversified investment and operating platform with approximately $2 billion in assets. The firm partners with founder-led businesses across multiple industries, providing capital, strategic guidance, and hands-on operational support to drive long-term growth and value creation.About Garden State Bins LLCGarden State Bins LLC specializes in garbage bin and dumpster cleaning and fleet washing solutions. The company operates a route-based service model designed to deliver efficient, recurring services to homeowners, municipalities, and commercial clients.

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