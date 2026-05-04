Commissioner Miller Recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month 2026

Theme “More Good Days, Together” highlights the importance of community, connection, and support across rural Texas

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month, urging farmers, ranchers, and rural communities to support one another in prioritizing mental health. This year’s theme, “More Good Days, Together,” underscores the crucial role of connection and community support in maintaining mental health.

“Folks in agriculture are some of the toughest people you’ll ever meet, but that doesn’t mean they don’t carry a heavy load,” Commissioner Miller said. “This month is about making sure our farmers, ranchers, and rural families know they don’t have to carry it alone. We all deserve more good days, and we get there together.”

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) supports producers through targeted initiatives. Agricultural producers in crisis and their family members can call or text the TDA AgriStress Helpline for 24/7, free, confidential support tailored to the agricultural community. The helpline is staffed by trained professionals who understand the realities of farm life.

“Sometimes the toughest thing you can do is ask for help,” Commissioner Miller said. “But programs like AgriStress are there for a reason. Reaching out is a sign of strength. Looking out for your neighbor is just part of who we are in rural Texas.”

Agricultural producers face a unique combination of pressures that can endanger mental health. Economic uncertainty, natural disasters, and isolation all contribute to chronic stress for farmers and ranchers and their families. Studies show that suicide rates among agricultural producers are roughly three times the rate of the general population in the United States, and in rural communities overall, suicide rates are about 1.7 times higher than in urban areas, highlighting the urgency of addressing mental health issues in agricultural communities.

Additionally, rural Texans seeking mental healthcare resources face significant challenges. Many communities lack access to providers, including psychiatrists and therapists, and residents may travel long distances for care. The TDA State Office of Rural Health (SORH) works to strengthen healthcare access across rural Texas, including behavioral health services. Through grants and other support, the SORH helps ensure that rural communities have the tools and resources needed to thrive.

During May, Commissioner Miller encourages Texans to check in on one another, begin honest, compassionate conversations about mental health, and work together to build stronger, healthier communities. Through connection, support, and community, Texas agriculture can move closer to a future with more good days.

If you are struggling with stress, or know someone who is, please call or text AgriStress at (833) 867-2474, 24 hours a day, to connect with a trained professional. You may also visit the TDA AgriStress webpage.

To learn more about how TDA supports healthcare resources in rural Texas, please visit the State Office of Rural Health website. For more information about Mental Health Awareness month, please visit the Mental Health America website.

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