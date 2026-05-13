NVBDC Announces New Initiative to Strengthen Veteran Business Growth Through MVO Task Force Expansion

Interim Chief Executive Officer Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors. Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce the continued expansion of its Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force, a strategic initiative designed to strengthen connections, resources, and opportunities for veteran-owned businesses nationwide.As NVBDC continues to evolve its ecosystem beyond certification, the MVO Task Force plays a critical role in bridging the gap between veteran entrepreneurs, corporate partners, and trusted nonprofit organizations. With a growing network of more than 90 organizations, the Task Force is uniquely positioned to help veteran-owned businesses access critical support systems, expand visibility, and accelerate growth.Through this initiative, NVBDC is enhancing its ability to support both veteran-owned businesses (VOBs) and corporate members by aligning community engagement, supplier diversity, and ESG objectives. The MVO Task Force will also introduce new programming focused on education, business readiness, and strategic partnerships that drive measurable outcomes.“The MVO Task Force represents a powerful extension of NVBDC’s mission,” said LTC (Ret.) Kathy Poynton, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the MVO Task Force. “By bringing together trusted veteran and military-focused organizations, we are creating a unified front that not only supports veteran entrepreneurs but also strengthens the overall ecosystem in which they operate. This is about access, collaboration, and ensuring veteran-owned businesses have every opportunity to succeed and scale.”NVBDC’s continued investment in the MVO Task Force underscores its commitment to building a comprehensive pathway for veteran-owned businesses—from certification to connection to contract opportunities. By leveraging these relationships, NVBDC is helping corporations meet supplier diversity goals while delivering verified, contract-ready veteran suppliers.Organizations interested in joining the MVO Task Force or learning more about partnership opportunities are encouraged to visit nvbdctaskforce.org.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses, ensuring credible and reliable verification of veteran status, ownership, and control. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses with corporate members seeking to diversify their supplier base with qualified, vetted suppliers. Learn more at nvbdc.org.

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