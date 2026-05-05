Hostfully Launches Screen & Protect, Giving STR Managers Up to $50k in Damage Protection Across All Booking Channels

The new feature pairs invisible guest screening with damage protection more than double the nearest competitor.

Damage isn't an if for property managers, it's a when. We've offered third-party protection for years, but building Screen & Protect natively into Hostfully removes that friction entirely.” — Duncan McCreery, VP of Product at Hostfully

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hostfully, a leading property management software for short-term and vacation rental operators , launched Screen & Protect , a native feature that automatically screens every guest for risk and provides up to $50,000 in property damage coverage per stay — across Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, and direct bookings alike.The launch addresses a long-standing gap in the short-term and vacation rental industry: most homeowner policies exclude rental activity, security deposits create friction and disputes, and platform-specific protection programs don't extend beyond their own bookings. For multi-channel operators, that has meant patchwork coverage and long, opaque claims processes.Industry data suggests 10–15% of bookings carry risk factors that standard platform verification misses. When damage occurs, managers spend an average of 8–12 hours per incident on platform claims processes, and 60% of claims take more than 30 days to resolve.How It WorksScreen & Protect operates in two layers. Every reservation is automatically evaluated against known risk signals — prior damage history, flagged email addresses, suspicious phone numbers — before check-in, with no visible screening for the guest. Approved guests, which Hostfully says account for roughly 97% of bookings, receive up to $50,000 in protection per stay. Bookings with flagged guests are protected up to $1,000.Protection applies to accidental and intentional guest damage, smoke damage in non-smoking properties, unauthorized parties, excessive cleaning, damage from unauthorized pets, and ruined linens. When an incident occurs, managers file directly inside Hostfully. Submissions are typically assessed within 48 hours, with payment issued in 3 to 5 business days on average — without guest confrontation or platform mediation.Screen & Protect is not insurance, but a guest screening and damage protection plan . That distinction means no underwriting and no deductibles."Talk to anyone who's managed properties long enough and they'll have a story — a carpet, a wall, something. Damage isn't an if, it's a when," said Duncan McCreery, VP of Product at Hostfully. "We've offered third-party protection through our Marketplace for years, but that's an extra integration to maintain and isn't always the right coverage. Building Screen & Protect natively into Hostfully removes that friction entirely."Screen & Protect is available today. Hostfully customers can activate protection on a single property or across an entire portfolio from within the platform. More information is available at hostfully.com/screen-and-protect.About HostfullyHostfully is a leading property management platform built for short-term rental operators of all sizes. With over a decade of experience, Hostfully provides the tools property managers need to run, grow, and protect their businesses — from reservations and guest communications to owner reporting and, now, intelligent guest screening and damage protection. Learn more at hostfully.com.

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