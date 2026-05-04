Eclipso Returns to Atlanta’s Beltline With Titanic Echoes From The Past VR Experience - Opening May 15

Step inside the Titanic through a free roaming VR journey blending history, storytelling, and interactive exploration.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eclipso Entertainment announces its highly anticipated return to Atlanta after more than a year, following the success of Horizon of Khufu, Life Chronicles, and Tonight with The Impressionists. Marking a new chapter, Eclipso returns with Titanic: Echoes From The Past, its latest immersive virtual reality experience, opening on Friday, May 15th.Located on the Eastside of Atlanta’s Beltline, the experience brings cutting-edge virtual reality entertainment back to one of the city’s most vibrant and high-traffic destinations.This return marks a new chapter for the company, as Eclipso evolves from an operator of immersive experiences to a co-producer of original content in collaboration with the award-winning French studio Small Creative. Together, they are introducing a new generation of free-roaming virtual reality experiences that blend cultural storytelling with advanced technology to deliver unforgettable journeys for Atlanta audiences.Known for its immersive VR experiences in New York, London, Paris, Barcelona, and Sevilla, Eclipso steps into this next creative phase with Titanic: Echoes From The Past. This collaboration represents a defining moment for the company where an operator meets a studio combining operational expertise with artistic vision to shape the future of immersive storytelling.Guests begin their journey with a breathtaking dive to the ocean floor, exploring the Titanic wreck before uncovering rare camera footage captured by the ship’s official filmmaker, William Harbeck. From there, visitors are transported back in time to experience the Titanic in its full glory.Walk through bustling third-class cabins, the lively engine room, and the ship’s iconic Grand Staircase. Witness everyday life aboard the legendary liner and uncover the human stories that defined its journey culminating in the dramatic moment of the iceberg collision, experienced from the captain’s cockpit.Ideal for families, friends, and history enthusiasts alike; this immersive adventure brings the past to life in a way that is both educational and deeply moving.Created in collaboration with Small Creative, this 30-minute free-roaming experience uses cutting-edge VR technology to deliver a historically authentic recreation of the Titanic at scale. By combining art, culture, and history with immersive storytelling, it offers a breathtaking and unforgettable journey for audiences of all ages.Antoine Lieutaud, Founder and CEO at Eclipso says:“This experience is a tribute to the Titanic’s enduring legacy and the countless untold stories of its passengers and crew. By combining cutting-edge technology with historical storytelling, we’ve created an immersive journey that captures the grandeur, the human stories, and the tragedy of this iconic ship. It’s more than just an adventure; it’s a chance to connect with history in a meaningful way.We’re especially excited to bring this next chapter to Atlanta, a city known for its energy, culture, and openness to new experiences. After the incredible response to the previous exhibitions, returning to Atlanta feels both meaningful and inspiring. This experience is designed to educate, inspire, and entertain audiences of all generations.”Voyelle Acker, Co-Founder at Small Creative, adds:“Bringing the Titanic to life in such an immersive way has been an incredible experience for us and our team. With free-roaming technology, you feel as though you’re truly walking its decks and grand halls, fully immersed in the ship’s story. This project perfectly reflects Small Creative’s mission to create innovative, collective experiences for the cultural sector. By combining artistic vision with cutting-edge technology, we’ve crafted something that honors history while allowing audiences to connect with it in a completely unique way.”Key Details:Location: 550 Somerset Terrace on the Eastside BeltlineOpening Hours: Monday – Closed | Tuesday–Friday 12pm–8pm | Saturday 10am–8pm | Sunday 10am–7pmDuration: 40 minutes (10-minute onboarding + 30-minute VR experience)Minimum Age: 8 years Tickets go on sale May 6th, starting at $26.00.

Titanic Echoes From The Past Trailer

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