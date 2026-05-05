Crown Custom Carpentry Inc. Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Carpenters in Moncton, New Brunswick

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MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Crown Custom Carpentry Inc. as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Carpenters in Moncton, New Brunswick. This distinction celebrates Crown Custom Carpentry’s commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Crown Custom Carpentry has been recognized as a leading provider of finish carpentry services in Moncton, New Brunswick, distinguished by its commitment to craftsmanship, professionalism, and client satisfaction. With over two decades of experience in finish carpentry, Crown Custom Carpentry has built a strong reputation for delivering high standard work supported by a skilled and detail oriented team. Proudly serving the Greater Moncton Area and the surrounding communities, Crown Custom Carpentry continues to stand out as a trusted name in the industry.Specializing in custom hardwood staircases and high end interior trim work, Crown Custom Carpentry focuses on enhancing residential spaces through precision and refined design. The company offers a wide range of services including baseboard installation, crown molding, custom built ins, interior door installation, wainscotting, and trim work. Every project is approached with care and accuracy, ensuring clean lines, flawless finishes, and results that elevate the overall look and feel of a home. By combining each client’s vision with expert craftsmanship, the team delivers tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of homeowners, builders, and contractors alike.Crown Custom Carpentry has earned widespread praise for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to exceeding client expectations. The company places a strong emphasis on maintaining organized and clean job sites while delivering reliable scheduling and respectful service throughout every project. Backed by outstanding client reviews and a reputation for exceptional workmanship, Crown Custom Carpentry continues to distinguish itself as an industry leader, helping homeowners achieve beautiful, lasting results that truly make a house feel like home.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Crown Custom Carpentry clients reflecting their experience working with the company:“Crown Custom Carpentry has stepped up to the plate with our new home build. From the first meeting Mike has been helpful and knowledgeable with picking out the trims for our modern style home. Work began right on time, and Joe handled the job with expertise and attention to every detail including me every step of the way wanting to be sure that the customer was happy with the finished product. I would highly recommend this company for any of your finish work needs!”“Mike and his team are absolutely outstanding ! Had them install our new railing and they were so professional, punctual, fair with their pricing and extremely efficient. They left the place looking spotless and vacuumed and cleaned up before leaving. 11/10 for these guys. So happy with our new railing and how seamless they made the whole experience for us.”“Mike is an exceptionally professional carpenter who takes real pride in his work and is genuinely easy to talk to. He came highly recommended by distributors, and after working with him, it’s easy to see why. Going into the renovation, I had a lot of uncertainty and doubt about the process, but Mike quickly gave me confidence and peace of mind. Renovations rarely go exactly as planned, yet he and his team handled every challenge and change in ideas with skill, patience, and clear communication. Watching them work through issues so smoothly took a huge weight off my shoulders. If you’re considering hiring Mike and his team, you can feel confident knowing you won’t need to look anywhere else.”“We’re very happy with the end result. The team was very skilled and professional. Would gladly recommend Crown Custom Carpentry’s services!”The Crown Custom Carpentry team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about Crown Custom Carpentry, visit their website ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.ca

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