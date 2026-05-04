Emage Fibroid Centers Offers Nonsurgical Treatment Option for Women Struggling with Fibroids and Infertility

Emage Logo

Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE) Shrinks Fibroids, Preserves Uterus Without Invasive Surgery

I encourage any woman struggling with fibroid symptoms, including infertility, to talk with their doctor about all their options and ask about UFE.” — Dr. Philip A. Adler

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For women struggling with fibroids and infertility, Emage Fibroid Centers offers uterine fibroid embolization, a safe and effective nonsurgical treatment option that works by shrinking fibroids while preserving the uterus.

Uterine fibroids—benign growths that develop in or on the uterus—affect up to 80 percent of women by age 50. While many women experience no symptoms, fibroids can impact fertility depending on their size, number and location.

“Fibroids can create significant barriers to pregnancy,” said Dr. Philip A. Adler, medical director of Emage Fibroid Centers — Detroit. “However, women have treatment options, including UFE, a nonsurgical, uterine-sparing procedure. Many women who have had UFE to treat fibroids go on to have successful pregnancies.”

Fibroids can interfere with conception in several ways. They may distort the uterus and cervix, block fallopian tubes, disrupt blood flow to the uterine lining and prevent proper embryo implantation. In some cases, fibroids may be the sole cause of infertility, accounting for between 2 and 3 percent of infertility cases.

While more research into the connection between fibroids and infertility is needed, a study published in 2021 reported that women with fibroids had substantially fewer instances of implantation, pregnancy, and live birth than those without fibroids. The study also found that women with fibroids had a significantly higher rate of miscarriage.

Uterine fibroid embolization, which was endorsed in 2008 by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), is an outpatient procedure performed through a single, small nick in the skin and works by blocking the blood supply to fibroids, causing them to soften and shrink. Most patients return to normal activities within one to two weeks.

Uterine fibroid embolization can treat all types of fibroids, including those embedded deep with the uterine wall that are most likely to interfere with fertility. Additionally, UFE avoids the need for a hysterectomy.

While individual outcomes vary, many women have successfully conceived following the procedure. Factors such as fibroid type, reproductive goals and overall health should be carefully evaluated. Additionally, women who have been diagnosed with fibroids and are experiencing symptoms should consider treating their fibroids prior to conceiving.

“Treatment decisions should be made collaboratively,” said Dr. Adler, who is a board certified and fellowship trained interventional radiologist specializing in fibroid treatment. “I encourage any woman struggling with fibroid symptoms, including infertility, to talk with their doctor about all their options and ask about UFE.”

About Emage Fibroid Centers Emage Fibroid Centers is dedicated to improving the lives of women experiencing symptomatic uterine fibroids through advanced, minimally invasive, nonsurgical treatment options. By combining clinical expertise with compassionate care, Emage aims to help women find relief and regain their quality of life. Emage provides expert outpatient care in a comfortable, patient-centered environment and is dedicated to expanding awareness of non-surgical fibroid treatment options and empowering women with the information they need to make confident decisions about their health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.