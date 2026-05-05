SettleMint and SBI Digital Markets Sign Strategic MoU to Accelerate Global Adoption of Tokenized Capital Markets SettleMint | Digital Asset Lifecycle Management SBI Digital Markets

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing institutional adoption of digital assets in Singapore and across the region” — Adam Popat, SettleMint CEO

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SettleMint, the Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform provider for regulated financial institutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SBI Digital Markets (SBIDM), a Singapore-licensed digital asset leader serving institutional investors and the digital asset arm of Japan’s SBI Group, with a strategic aim to accelerate the adoption of tokenized financial instruments and digital asset infrastructure across global capital markets.

Under the MoU, SettleMint and SBIDM will combine their complementary capabilities to support financial institutions as they design, issue, and scale tokenized assets. SettleMint brings deep expertise in end-to-end digital asset lifecycle technology, while SBIDM contributes its strengths in regulatory structuring, institutional partnerships, and access to global capital markets.

The partnership will focus on enabling the issuance, management, servicing, and settlement of tokenized financial instruments—including bonds, funds, deposits, and equities—across their full lifecycle. Together, the two firms will engage with banks, asset managers, and market participants, supporting proof-of-concept initiatives and pilot programs designed to drive real-world adoption.

Tokenized financial instruments are rapidly transitioning from experimentation to production. The market is projected to grow from approximately US$36 billion to more than US$400 billion by 2026, with the potential to reach US$5 trillion by 2030, underscoring the growing institutional demand for scalable and compliant digital asset infrastructure.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing institutional adoption of digital assets in Singapore and across the region,” said Adam Popat, Chief Executive Officer of SettleMint. “By combining SettleMint’s full-stack Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform with SBI Digital Markets’ strong presence in global capital markets, we are well-positioned to support financial institutions as they build and scale production-ready tokenized solutions.”

In a survey by SBI Digital Asset Holdings, covering over 50 financial institutions, it was revealed that exposure to and demand for digital assets has increased significantly over the past 12 months. 76% of respondents intended to invest in tokenized securities to benefit from lower costs and shorter settlement periods, among other key benefits.

However, the lack of institutional-grade market infrastructure for digital assets was cited as the primary barrier to wider market adoption.

“Our partnership with SettleMint strengthens our ability to deliver robust digital asset infrastructure to our clients,” said CK Ong, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SBI Digital Markets. “We see strong potential in combining our respective capabilities to support the ongoing evolution of capital markets infrastructure and to bring innovative tokenized products to market.”

As part of the MoU, both companies will collaborate on thought leadership, market education, and industry engagement, contributing to the broader development of digital asset infrastructure for regulated markets. The partnership will also explore participation in regulatory sandbox programs and joint initiatives with financial institutions globally.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗠𝗶𝗻𝘁

SettleMint provides a Digital Asset Lifecycle Platform (DALP) that enables financial institutions, market infrastructures, and sovereign entities to design, launch, and operate digital asset solutions across asset classes and blockchain networks. The platform delivers the governance, compliance, security, and reliability required for production-grade deployments in regulated environments.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗦𝗕𝗜 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀

SBI Digital Markets is a subsidiary of SBI Digital Asset Holdings, the digital asset arm of Japan’s leading financial conglomerate, SBI Group. With the largest securities account customer base and the second-largest trading market in Japan, SBI Group operates a global network across 26 countries and regions, including major markets in Asia and Europe. SBI Digital Markets offers clients a comprehensive digitalization framework—from origination, tokenization, and distribution to custody services—spanning both traditional and Web3 products.

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