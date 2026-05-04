Maison Olive Celebrates 5 Years With Nationwide Delivery Across Canada

Sabrina Ménard - Founder

The Quebec-based premium furniture retailer celebrates 5th anniversary with nationwide shipping, in-house design services and more than 12,000 customers.

Five years ago, we started with a simple idea: furniture that feels like home. Today, we bring that warmth to families across Canada” — Sabrina Ménard

BELOEIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maison Olive , a Quebec-based premium furniture retailer, is marking its fifth anniversary with expanded delivery across all Canadian provinces. Since launching as an online store in 2021, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 customers nationwide, operating both an e-commerce platform and a physical boutique in Beloeil, on Montreal’s South Shore.Closing the gap between big-box convenience and boutique characterCanadian consumers searching for quality furniture online face a familiar tension: large retailers offer convenience and low prices, but the products often lack the craftsmanship and warmth that turn a house into a home. Smaller boutiques deliver on character but rarely ship beyond their region. Maison Olive was built to close that gap.From Beloeil to every Canadian provinceFounded by Sabrina Ménard in 2021, the company started as an online-only boutique curating solid wood furniture, natural textiles and lighting. A physical store followed in Beloeil in 2022, and the business has since scaled its logistics to deliver assembled furniture directly to doorsteps across the country.“Five years ago, we started with a simple idea: furniture that feels like home. Today, we bring that warmth to families across Canada,” said Sabrina Ménard, Founder of Maison Olive.The retailer’s catalogue spans dining tables, consoles, beds, sofas, chairs, rugs, lighting fixtures and decorative accessories. Maison Olive also develops its own line of candles, room mists and soaps, all crafted in Quebec.Maison Olive focuses on well-crafted pieces, thoughtfully selected for their quality, longevity, and design integrity. Customers receive their furniture fully assembled, eliminating the unpacking and assembly experience common with larger online retailers. Shoppers can also book complimentary virtual store visits or use the brand’s free AR tool, available on rugs and many furniture pieces, to visualize items in their own space before buying.A growing community of design professionalsBeyond direct-to-consumer sales, Maison Olive operates a dedicated program for interior designers, providing preferred pricing alongside access to an extended catalogue, priority sourcing and personalized recommendations. The company reports strong and growing demand from the design community, with partnerships scaling steadily year over year, reflecting the profession’s appetite for curated, quality-driven sourcing across Canada.About Maison OliveMaison Olive is a boutique offering premium furniture, lighting, rugs and decorative accessories selected by their own team of interior designers. Founded in 2021, the company serves customers across Canada through its online store and physical boutique in Beloeil, Quebec, with delivery available nationwide.

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