Ram Paudel Awarded Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by Nobel University

Ram Paudel Honorary PhD Recipient Nobel University Logo Students listen in on evening lecture for Nobel's MBA program

Recognition honors his contributions to youth empowerment, inclusive education, social leadership, and global collaboration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nobel University has awarded Ram Paudel the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) in recognition of his distinguished contributions to youth empowerment, inclusive education, global collaboration, and community-centered social leadership.The honorary distinction recognizes Mr. Paudel’s sustained commitment to expanding educational access, promoting social inclusion, and supporting young people and underserved communities across local and international contexts. His work has focused on advancing equity, strengthening community awareness, and helping create more inclusive educational environments for young people, children with disabilities, and communities with limited access to opportunities.In Nepal, Mr. Paudel has contributed to social and youth leadership through inclusive education initiatives, community engagement, advocacy, and grassroots development efforts. His work has helped address barriers to education and social participation while supporting broader conversations around equal opportunity and institutional responsiveness.Mr. Paudel’s leadership journey includes early recognition for community service. In 2010, he received the Best Volunteer Award and Volunteer of the Year honors for his contributions to youth mobilization, public awareness, and grassroots community engagement. These early achievements helped establish the foundation for his continued work in social impact and educational development.At the international level, Mr. Paudel has also played an active role in academic collaboration and cross-cultural engagement. As an International Student Ambassador, he has supported more than 1,000 students from diverse backgrounds, helping foster inclusive academic environments and strengthen intercultural understanding.Mr. Paudel has received additional recognition for his work, including the International Social Activist Award, honoring his contributions to social activism and community engagement. He is also a recipient of the Dora Plus Grant from the Government of Estonia, a competitive international scholarship program supporting academic excellence, research mobility, and knowledge exchange within European higher education.In conferring the honorary degree, Nobel University recognized Mr. Paudel’s demonstrated leadership, service, professional excellence, and meaningful contribution to society.“This recognition is a meaningful honor and a reminder of the importance of service, education, and collaboration in creating positive change,” said Ram Paudel. “I am grateful to Nobel University for this distinction and remain committed to supporting youth, inclusive education, and community development in Nepal and beyond.”The Doctor of Humane Letters (Honoris Causa) is an honorary distinction and symbolic recognition. It is not an earned academic degree and does not represent completion of academic coursework, dissertation research, clinical training, licensure preparation, or a professional qualification.Nobel University congratulates Mr. Paudel on this recognition and extends its best wishes for his continued leadership and service.About Ram PaudelRam Paudel is an academic, researcher, and social leadership professional with experience across Asia, Europe, and the United States. His work focuses on youth empowerment, inclusive education, human capital development, academic collaboration, and community-based social impact. He has been recognized for his contributions to social activism, international education, volunteerism, and youth leadership.About Nobel UniversityNobel University is a private higher education institution based in California, United States, offering academic programs designed to support working professionals, international learners, and students seeking flexible pathways for personal and professional advancement. The university emphasizes practical learning, leadership development, ethical decision-making, and global engagement across its academic and professional programs.Nobel University recognizes individuals whose leadership, service, and contributions reflect meaningful impact in their communities and fields of work. Through its honorary degree recognitions, the university seeks to honor distinguished individuals who demonstrate a sustained commitment to public service, professional excellence, social progress, and the advancement of human dignity.For more information or to submit a nomination, please contact Chief Strategy Officer: Roy Virgen at royvirgen@nobeluniversity.edu or visit school website at www.nobeluniversity.edu

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