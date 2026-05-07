The Sage School of Dallas Launches Blog Series to Expand Conversation Around Twice-Exceptional Education

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New blog series offers insights, resources, and thought leadership on twice-exceptional education for families, educators, and the broader community.

This blog is an extension of our mission—creating space for dialogue, sharing expertise, and advocating for students whose needs are often misunderstood.” — Dr. Mandi Skerbetz, Head of School

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sage School of Dallas, a pioneering school dedicated to twice-exceptional (2e) learners, has launched a new blog series designed to deepen understanding of neurodiversity and provide meaningful resources for families, educators, and the broader community.Now live on the school’s website, the blog features thought leadership from the Sage team and is organized around key pillars of the school’s philosophy, including Twice-Exceptional & Neurodiversity, Strengths-Based Education, Educational Philosophy & Research, Inclusive Education & Disability Studies, Parent Education & Resources, and Life at Sage. These focus areas reflect Sage’s commitment to academic rigor and whole-child development.“At Sage, we believe education should evolve alongside our understanding of how students learn and experience the world,” said Dr. Mandi Skerbetz, Head of School. “This blog is an extension of our mission—creating space for dialogue, sharing expertise, and advocating for students whose needs are often misunderstood.”The first three posts explore inquiry-based learning, the complexities of twice-exceptionality, and the role of disability studies in shaping more inclusive educational environments.As the first school in the Dallas area designed exclusively for twice-exceptional students, The Sage School continues to lead with an innovative model that blends rigorous academics with individualized support. The blog extends that impact beyond the classroom, serving as a platform for education, advocacy, and community engagement.The Sage School opened in August 2025 and currently serves students in grades 6 through 9, with plans to expand through grade 12. Through both its classroom experience and digital content, the school remains focused on empowering students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.To explore the blog, visit: https://www.sageschooldallas.org/community/blog-posts.cfm About The Sage School of DallasThe Sage School of Dallas is a college preparatory school serving the DFW community, uniquely designed for twice-exceptional (2e) learners in grades 6–12. Our students demonstrate both intellectual giftedness and neurodivergence, with diagnoses such as ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, General Anxiety Disorder, and Specific Learning Disabilities. We provide an academically rigorous environment with a tailored curriculum and individualized instruction that supports each student’s diverse needs. Committed to academic excellence, social development, and innovative teaching, we offer personalized academic, social, and emotional support.

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