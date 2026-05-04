Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Announcement by Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney

05/04/2026

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the recent announcement by Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney that he will not seek reelection.

“Marty cares about people. He cares about the people of New Haven, the people of his district, and those—the families and workers--who need his help most. When I started 20 years ago, he was a giant among the giants that roamed the Capitol. Now, he is perhaps the last of those giants to be recognized for all that he has given to Connecticut. I would say that I will miss our breakfasts at the Pantry or coffees and small bites at Brazi’s, and all the war stories, the years of wisdom and experience, the many laughs we have shared. But I won’t because I look forward to many more. We need Marty Looney, and I know we will look to him and lean on him for years to come. Marty, enjoy this well-earned time with Ellen and the family,” said Attorney General Tong.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

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