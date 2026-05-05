Jennifer Thayer Named 2026 Female Agent of the Year in the St. Petersburg and Tampa Bay Luxury Housing Market

Jennifer Thayer

Tampa Bay Real Producers Honors St. Petersburg Luxury Leader at Annual Agents' Choice Awards

This award is especially meaningful because it comes from my peers. Real estate is built on relationships, trust, and hard work. To be recognized is incredibly rewarding.” — Jennifer Thayer

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer Thayer, founder of the Jennifer Thayer Group at Keller Williams St. Pete , has been named the 2026 Female Agent of the Year by Tampa Bay Real Producers . The honor was presented at the organization’s annual Agents' Choice Awards on April 30, recognizing peer-nominated excellence in production, professionalism, and community impact.The award further cements Thayer’s standing as one of the Tampa Bay area’s top-performing real estate agents. She was previously named City-Wide Agent of the Year for four consecutive years (2022–2025), Best Realtor in Tampa Bay (2020), and has ranked among the Top 500 Real Producers agents from 2019 through 2025. She consistently places in the top 1% of agents across the city, county, and state.Since 2018, Jennifer has sold over $700 million in real estate, including $105 million in 2023, $96 million in 2024, and more than $104 million in 2025, with an average sales price of $1,308,490. Building on multiple years of top industry recognition, she ranks among the top 1 percent of agents in the Florida. As the top-ranked single agent in downtown St. Petersburg and South Pinellas County, she is known for her high-touch service, strategic negotiation, and deep expertise in the luxury market.“This award is especially meaningful because it comes from my peers,” said Thayer. “Real estate is built on relationships, trust, and hard work. To be recognized by others in the industry who understand that commitment is incredibly rewarding. I share this honor with my team and the clients who place their trust in us every day.”As demand continues across the Tampa Bay real estate market, buyers searching for homes for sale in St. Petersburg, Florida, and those evaluating Tampa real estate agents face increasing competition, particularly in the luxury and waterfront segments. As a top St. Petersburg real estate agent, Thayer helps clients navigate pricing, timing, and negotiation strategy with precision, combining hyper-local expertise with a proven track record of success.Tampa Bay Real Producers’ Agents Choice Awards celebrate top-producing agents who demonstrate both exceptional performance and leadership within the real estate community. The annual event brings together the region’s leading professionals to recognize peer-driven achievement.About the Jennifer Thayer GroupThe Jennifer Thayer Group at Keller Williams St. Pete is a full-service luxury real estate team based in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, specializing in high-end homes, waterfront properties, and residential real estate. Led by Jennifer Thayer, a top-ranked 20-year industry veteran with more than $700 million in career sales, the team serves buyers and sellers throughout Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with a results-driven, concierge-level approach. Learn more at www.jenniferthayergroup.com About Tampa Bay Real ProducersTampa Bay Real Producers is a premier publication and professional community connecting the top 500 real estate agents in the Tampa Bay area. Through its magazine, events, and awards, the organization highlights excellence in production, integrity, and community leadership. Learn more at www.tampabayrealproducers.com

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