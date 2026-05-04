Community honors Class of 2026 enlistees during America’s 250

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. —As the nation commemorates its 250th anniversary throughout 2026, community and military leaders gathered to honor the next generation of American defenders during the Second Annual Our Community Salutes Enlistee Recognition Ceremony, April 30, at the First Baptist Church in O’Fallon.

The event celebrated 51 high school seniors from the Class of 2026 who have committed to serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, officially recognizing their transition from civilian students to military service members. The delegation included future Marines, Sailors, Airmen, and Soldiers from the Regular Army and the Illinois Army National Guard.

Among the honorees taking the oath were Samson Dada and Ferdows Momen, who are slated to join the Air Force Reserve as Gateway Wing Airmen assigned to the 932nd Civil Engineering Squadron.

During the ceremony, enlistees viewed congratulatory video messages from high-level U.S. government and military leaders, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and U.S. Representatives Nikki Budzinski and Mike Bost.

“As we reflect on 250 years of American history and the legacy of our independence, it is the volunteers stepping forward today who ensure our freedom continues,” said retired Col. Bob Norman, the event organizer. “These young men and women represent the very best of our community.”

A stage party of distinguished military and civic leaders delivered remarks focused on leadership, readiness, and the enduring value of service. Speakers included State Rep. Kevin Schmidt; Col. Jennifer Goetz, 932nd Mission Support Group commander; Capt. Jacob Curtis, 126th Security Forces Squadron commander; retired Col. John Kafer, a financial advisor with First Command Financial Services; and retired Col. Scot Heathman, CEO of The Wedge Innovation Center.

Goetz addressed the recruits directly, highlighting the significance of their commitment in the context of the nation's total population.

“You are choosing to step away from the comforts and familiarities of civilian life to embrace a calling that demands everything you have to give,” Goetz said. “In a nation of over 342 million people, less than one percent choose to wear the uniform of the United States Armed Forces. Less than one percent.”

Goetz emphasized that the enlistees are entering an elite segment of the citizenry.

“You are now stepping into that rare, elite segment of our populations," she added. "While others may simply enjoy the freedoms our country offers, you have volunteered to be the shield that protects and sustains those freedoms.”

The recognition ceremony concluded with a reception, providing families and mentors an opportunity to congratulate the recruits before they depart for basic military training. As these newest members of the Armed Forces begin their journey, the 932nd AW remains committed to developing the next generation of Citizen Airmen ready to meet the nation's future challenges.