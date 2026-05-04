Staff in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman First Class Henry Branham

Meet Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Henry Branham, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy's only boot camp.

Branham's path to the Navy was anything but conventional. Growing up in Seattle, Washington, he was surrounded by a family steeped in military service. His father served in the Navy, his uncles served across branches, and his brother is in the Air Force.

But it was his mother, an immigrant who fled a war-torn country in Southeast Asia, who instilled in him an early sense of what it means to be an American. By his own admission, he was a troubled kid who didn't always make the best decisions.

It wasn't until he spent six years in Cambodia as a Buddhist monk that the lessons of discipline, maturity, and independence truly took hold, preparing him for a life of service.

"I joined the Navy to serve my country, follow in my family's footsteps, and apply that hard-earned discipline to a career where I could make a difference," he said.

That sense of purpose deepened during his time embedded with Marines. Assigned to the Command Element of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Branham became a primary source of medical support for the Marines around him, handling everything from minor ailments to more serious injuries, knowing that keeping them healthy meant keeping them in the fight.

"Day in and day out, my Marines would come to me with their medical concerns, putting their complete trust in me," Branham said. "In those moments of trust and responsibility, I knew I was exactly where I was meant to be."

Much of who Branham has become as a leader traces back to a mentor who set the standard. His Senior Enlisted Leader at the 11th MEU, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Chad Eichin, modeled what a corpsman and a leader should look like every single day.

"He showed me what 'right' looked like and pushed me to be a better corpsman and Sailor than I thought I could be," Branham said. "His mentorship is what directly inspired me to take on the challenge of becoming an RDC myself."

Now in the later phase of his RDC tour, Branham wears several hats. He leads his own division while mentoring incoming RDCs still finding their footing. He also serves as the Ship's Training Team coordinator, responsible for qualifying other RDCs to assist divisions that may be struggling, and previously served as an RDC "C" School instructor, training the Sailors who would go on to fill these same ranks. That body of work recently earned him recognition as RDC of the Quarter.

With so many Sailors moving through his care at every level, he's learned that the hardest part of the job has nothing to do with credentials.

"There's no one-size-fits-all approach to leadership," Branham said. "The most challenging part of my job is learning how to motivate each person effectively, knowing when to push them harder and when to offer guidance and support."

Some of the most meaningful moments Branham has experienced at RTC are those when he sees others on the verge of giving up.

"A recruit will come to me and say they want to go home, that they don't think they have what it takes," Branham said. "Then on graduation day, that same recruit comes up to me, beaming with pride, and says, 'Thank you, Petty Officer. I made it.' Knowing I helped them through their darkest moment is why this job is so important."

At the end of every one of those days, it's his wife Ana and three-year-old daughter Chloe who pull him back to center.

"They are the reasons I wake up in the morning and strive to be my best," Branham said. "On the hardest days, thinking of them gives me the strength to push through."

Branham continues to support RTC's mission by developing future Sailors, ensuring they leave boot camp with the discipline, confidence, and foundation needed to succeed in the fleet.

Training at RTC lasts approximately nine weeks, and all enlisted Sailors begin their Navy careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.