Katie Ladue Gilbert and the Kate & Co. Team Join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty

The move combines Kate & Co.’s trusted local relationships with Verani’s expanded marketing reach and global network.

Kate and her team bring a level of professionalism, market knowledge, and client commitment that aligns extremely well with our culture.” — Giovanni Verani, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty is excited to welcome Katie Ladue Gilbert and her team, Kate & Co., to its Hanover office. Coming to Verani from Keller Williams Vermont, the team brings 19 years of experience and a strong reputation for excellence across the New Hampshire and Vermont Upper Valley.The move was a strategic one for Kate & Co., fueled by a desire to leverage Verani’s sophisticated marketing tools while continuing to deepen their long-standing roots in the local community. “Kate and her team bring a level of professionalism, market knowledge, and client commitment that aligns extremely well with our culture,” said Giovanni Verani, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty. “Their presence strengthens our position in the Upper Valley and supports our continued focus on thoughtful, strategic growth.” Specializing in luxury homes and residential sales, the team is known for a "wit, warmth, and savvy" approach that prioritizes people over transactions.Proven Success in the Upper ValleyThe transition comes on the heels of a massive year for the team. Kate & Co. recently surpassed over $58 million in sales volume, and Katie Ladue Gilbert was personally honored with the 2025 Good Neighbor Award for her commitment to community service."This partnership is where collaboration meets community," the team shared. "By joining Verani, we’re able to combine high-level technology with the personal, service-based model our clients have relied on for nearly two decades."The Kate & Co. SpecialistsThe team joining Verani Realty includes a diverse group of experts dedicated to the Upper Valley:Katie Ladue Gilbert (REALTOR& Owner): A "real estate matchmaker" with 19 years of expertise.Shawna Fox (REALTOR): Focused on the experience of finding the right home.Allison Griep (REALTOR): A Windsor-based agent guiding clients through major milestones.Rachael Lapp (REALTOR): A Hartland local specializing in the first-time homebuyer experience.Amber Barsaleau (Operations Manager): Lead on coordination and community impact.Caelis McGuire (Marketing Assistant): Creative lead and supporter of the NH foster care system.Sorcha (Happiness Coordinator): The team’s dedicated morale booster and local treat inspector.Kate & Co. is ready to use the global reach of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to better serve their clients in the Upper Valley and beyond. To learn more about Kate & Co., visit: kateandco.realestate About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty,Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty has been serving New England since 1967. Still family-owned and operated, the firm has grown to over 700 agents across 19 offices in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine, and Vermont. Learn more at verani.com.

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