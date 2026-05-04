Anis Attarwala on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

Real Estate Leader Unveils AI-Powered Infrastructure to Address Operational Inefficiencies in Property Management

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anis Attarwala, real estate strategist and founder of BuildingCentral AI, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation explores how data fragmentation and outdated systems hinder efficiency in property management, and how AI-powered infrastructure is transforming the industry.

Anis started his career in real estate with Pocket Broker, a residential brokerage and property management company catering to high-net-worth individuals and family offices. As he gained experience in both the transactional and operational aspects of the business, he noticed a recurring problem: although investment strategies were advancing, the property management systems stayed mostly outdated and fragmented.

This gap laid the groundwork for his next phase of work. Instead of optimizing individual processes, Anis focused on the underlying structure, creating BuildingCentral AI as a unified knowledge layer that integrates multiple systems into a cohesive, functional ecosystem.

As he explains: “You’ve got billing systems, accounting systems, front desk systems… yet none of these systems talk to each other.”

Chris Voss distilled the core issue, noting that once the problem is fully grasped, alignment with the offered solution happens instantly, fostering adoption and building trust in the system.

BuildingCentral AI is engineered to eliminate redundancy by enabling information to be updated once and seamlessly distributed across all relevant systems. This approach minimizes manual input, speeds up response times, and delivers a level of accuracy that traditional workflows simply cannot achieve.

One of the most prominent applications of this system is in due diligence processes. Whereas property inquiries once demanded days of manual coordination, integrated data access now enables responses to be generated within minutes, dramatically enhancing both speed and reliability.

The same principle applies across various operations. By pinpointing repetitive inefficiencies, Anis has expanded the platform to include AI-driven solutions that streamline everyday processes, improving both the user experience and operational consistency.

When faced with a complex financial query, the system generates a fully structured response within seconds, ensuring accuracy and transparency in real time.

As Anis recalls: “All of a sudden, you get a table listing each contractor with their total business value, and all within about 30 seconds.”

By simultaneously recognizing both the problem and the solution, stakeholders quickly shift from skepticism to acceptance without the need for lengthy explanations. Time saved is time earned.

Chris Voss captured this transition perfectly, noting that “when you show them you understand their challenges and can solve them immediately… it triggers their epiphany.”

At its core, Anis’s work isn’t about adopting technology for its own sake; rather, it focuses on transforming the flow of information within an industry that has long resisted change. By addressing core inefficiencies, Anis is modernizing real estate management through improved integration, speed, and greater data visibility.

With portfolios covering key U.S. markets such as New York, Nashville, Austin, Chicago, and Miami, Anis's work exemplifies a broader transition from fragmented execution to a system-driven strategic approach.

That’s Right with Chris Voss showcases leading experts and innovators who offer practical strategies and insights to help individuals and businesses tackle complex challenges and achieve meaningful results.



Anis Attarwala: Modernizing Real Estate Management with Empathy and Intelligent Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.