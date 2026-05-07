North Glendale practice Beyond Dental Care reaches 214 Google reviews with a 4.92 rating as patient demand grows across Upper West Side Phoenix.

What we hear most from patients is that they feel listened to” — Dr. Dariene Lazore

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Dental Care, a comprehensive dental practice serving teens, adults, and seniors in North Glendale, Arizona, has reached 214 all-time Google reviews with a 4.92-star average rating, reflecting sustained patient satisfaction across a wide range of dental services. The milestone comes as the practice reports continued growth in organic search visibility and patient inquiries across the surrounding communities of Arrowhead Ranch, Stetson Valley, Norterra, and the broader Upper West Side Phoenix area.The practice, owned and operated by Dr. Dariene Lazore, DMD, offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry , along with CandidPro Clear Aligner treatment for eligible patients. As dental consumers increasingly research providers online before scheduling, the volume and consistency of patient feedback has emerged as a meaningful indicator of long-term care quality.Among the documented patient experiences , one account offered particular context. A patient who had visited dental offices for thirty consecutive years described the experience at Beyond Dental Care as setting a new standard she had not previously encountered, crediting Dr. Lazore's attentiveness, gentle technique, and capacity to understand individual patient needs as factors that distinguished the practice from prior providers. The account is representative of a broader pattern visible across the practice's patient reviews.Several recurring themes appear throughout patient accounts associated with Beyond Dental Care. Patients with dental anxiety have described the practice's environment as notably judgment-free. Others have cited the absence of pressure-based treatment recommendations as a distinguishing characteristic. Multiple patients, including some who traveled beyond their immediate area to continue care there, noted that the quality and consistency of their experience at Beyond Dental Care prompted them to refer family members and acquaintances to the practice."What we hear most from patients is that they feel listened to," said Dr. Lazore. "People come in with different backgrounds and different levels of concern about dental care, and our focus is always on giving them the information they need to make decisions that are right for them. That approach doesn't change based on the complexity of a visit."The practice's patient conversations reflect a broader shift in how adults are evaluating dental care providers. Across the industry, patients increasingly report that transparency in treatment recommendations, quality of communication, and consistency of care, rather than location or cost alone, drive their decisions about where to establish long-term dental relationships. This shift is particularly pronounced among adults who have experienced care at multiple practices and are actively seeking a provider they can maintain a relationship with over time.Beyond Dental Care's location at 6615 W. Happy Valley Road in Glendale places it within a concentrated residential corridor that encompasses several established communities, including North Canyon Ranch, Hillcrest Ranch, Cibola Vista, Arrowhead Lakes, and Vistancia in North Peoria. The practice's extended evening hours have been noted in patient accounts as a practical factor for working adults and families managing time-sensitive schedules.In addition to core general and preventive dentistry, the practice offers restorative procedures including crowns, bridges, and root canal therapy, along with cosmetic services and dental implant treatment. CandidPro Clear Aligners, an orthodontist-designed treatment system with remote monitoring capability, is available for appropriate candidates among teen, adult, and senior patients.The practice's digital presence has expanded alongside its patient volume. Web traffic originating from AI-powered platforms including ChatGPT and Google Gemini has been observed directing users to the practice's website, reflecting broader shifts in how patients locate and evaluate healthcare providers across the Phoenix metropolitan area.Patient experiences and stories are available in full at https://beyonddentalcare.com/success-stories . For more information about Beyond Dental Care or to schedule an appointment, visit beyonddentalcare.com or contact the practice directly at darienelazorepllc@gmail.com.Beyond Dental Care6615 W. Happy Valley Rd, Suite B103-104Glendale, AZ 85310Phone: 623-267-8088Email: darienelazorepllc@gmail.comWebsite: https://beyonddentalcare.com/ About Beyond Dental CareBeyond Dental Care is a private dental practice located in North Glendale, Arizona, providing preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentistry to teens, adults, and seniors. The practice serves the North Glendale and Upper West Side Phoenix area, including Arrowhead Ranch, Stetson Valley, Norterra, and surrounding communities.

Beyond Dental Care | Best Dentist in North Glendale for Teens, Adults & Seniors

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