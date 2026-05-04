NX3 Commercial Group Scales NNN Brokerage While Giving Back to U.S. Veterans

NX3 TEAM

Florida-based NNN brokerage firm grows to 15 agents, donating a portion of commission to the Adaptive Training Foundation and other veteran-support nonprofits.

Generalists are getting commoditized. The future of this business belongs to firms that go deep on one asset class, and NNN is ours. The agents joining us in June saw that — and bet on it.” — Luke Thomson, President, NX3 Commercial Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NX3 Commercial Group , a fast-growing commercial real estate brokerage specializing in triple net (NNN) lease investment sales, today announced a major expansion of its national advisory team. The firm currently has 10 active agents and will welcome 5 additional agents in June 2026, bringing total headcount to 15 as demand for net lease investment properties continues to climb across the United States.The expansion reflects NX3 Commercial Group's emergence as one of the most rapidly scaling boutique NNN brokerages in the country, driven by a focused niche strategy, a values-led culture, and a commitment to giving back to those who served.Rapid Growth in a Specialized NicheNX3 Commercial Group has built its reputation around a single, high-conviction focus: triple net (NNN) lease investment sales. By concentrating exclusively on this asset class, the firm has been able to deliver deeper market intelligence, faster transaction execution, and stronger investor relationships than generalist brokerages."Our growth tells the story of where the market is heading," said Luke Thomson, President of NX3 Commercial Group. "Investors want advisors who live and breathe NNN — and our team does. Adding five exceptional agents in June is a direct response to client demand, and it positions us to serve buyers and sellers more effectively in every major U.S. market."Why NNN, and Why NowTriple net lease properties — where tenants pay property taxes, insurance, and maintenance in addition to rent — have become a preferred vehicle for passive investors, 1031 exchange buyers, and family offices seeking durable, long-term cash flow. NX3 Commercial Group advises clients on:Single-tenant net lease (STNL) acquisitions and dispositions1031 exchange replacement propertiesSale-leaseback transactions for corporate occupiersPortfolio-level NNN investment strategyMarket analysis, cap rate benchmarking, and underwriting supportA Mission Beyond the Transaction: Supporting U.S. VeteransWhat sets NX3 Commercial Group apart is not only its niche expertise but its commitment to purpose-driven business. The firm donates a portion of commission to organizations that serve and support U.S. military veterans, including the Adaptive Training Foundation — a nationally recognized nonprofit that helps wounded veterans reclaim their lives through adaptive physical training, community, and mentorship."We believe success in commercial real estate carries a responsibility," said Robert Zahralban, Head of National Net Lease at NX3 Commercial Group. "Every closing is an opportunity to invest back into the men and women who sacrificed for this country. Partnering with the Adaptive Training Foundation and similar organizations is core to who we are — not a marketing line."What's NextWith 15 agents on board by mid-2026, NX3 Commercial Group plans to expand its market coverage, deepen its NNN deal flow, and increase its annual contributions to veteran-focused charities. The firm continues to recruit experienced commercial real estate professionals who share its passion for the net lease asset class and its mission of giving back.About NX3 Commercial GroupNX3 Commercial Group is a Florida-based commercial real estate brokerage specializing in triple net (NNN) lease investment sales. The firm advises private investors, family offices, 1031 exchange buyers, and institutional clients on net lease acquisitions and dispositions across the United States. NX3 Commercial Group donates a portion of every commission to the Adaptive Training Foundation and other nonprofits that support U.S. military veterans. To learn more, visit nx3commercialgroup.com

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