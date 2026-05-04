MEDIA ADVISORY: Governor Moore, Maryland Department of State Police To Honor Fallen Heroes

May 4, 2026

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of State Police will honor those in the Department who have lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony tomorrow in Pikesville.

Governor Moore will accompany Colonel Michael A. Jackson and the surviving family members of 43 fallen state troopers and a fallen deputy chief state fire marshal to honor their service to Maryland. Two troopers who were killed while on active duty in World War II will also be remembered.

Active and retired state troopers and deputy state fire marshals are expected to attend.

WHAT: MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF STATE POLICE FALLEN HEROES CEREMONY

WHEN: TUESDAY, MAY 5, 2026, 11:00 A.M.

WHERE: MARYLAND STATE POLICE HEADQUARTERS

FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL (QUADRANGLE)

1201 REISTERSTOWN ROAD

PIKESVILLE, MD 21208

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, [email protected]