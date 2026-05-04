Impress Computers Recommends INKY Pro to Help Local Businesses Reduce BEC, Spoofing, and PII Compliance Leakage
INKY Pro, an advanced email security solution designed to help organizations reduce Business Email Compromise (BEC), domain spoofing, and (PII) leakage
“Most organizations invest heavily in stopping threats coming in, but the most damaging events often occur when sensitive information goes out,” said Roland Parker of Impress Computers. “INKY Pro helps close that gap with outbound data protections, domain monitoring to reduce impersonation, and stronger defenses against AI-generated phishing.”
Closing the Outbound Email Security Gap
Impress Computers notes that incidents like wire transfer fraud, exposed customer payment card data, or leaked banking details can quickly create major financial, legal, and reputational impact. INKY Pro is positioned as a cost-effective upgrade for organizations that want more comprehensive coverage than inbound-only email filtering.
INKY Pro is available at $2.50 per user per month.
Key Capabilities Highlighted by Impress Computers
Outbound Mail Protection to Reduce PII Leakage and Fraud
INKY Pro scans outgoing emails for sensitive data such as:
Social Security numbers
Credit card numbers
Bank account information
Confidential and proprietary business information
If a message appears risky, INKY Pro can apply controls including:
Approval workflows for manager review
Automatic encryption for sensitive messages that must be sent
Customizable policies aligned to business needs and compliance requirements
DMARC Domain Monitoring to Help Stop Spoofing and Impersonation
To reduce domain abuse that can lead to customer fraud and reputational harm, INKY Pro provides:
Real-time visibility into domain authentication (DMARC alignment)
Detection of attempted impersonation using a company’s domain
Support for stronger domain protection policies
Generative AI Defense for Modern Phishing and BEC
As attackers use generative AI to craft more convincing phishing emails, INKY Pro adds advanced detection capabilities intended to catch threats that may bypass traditional filters, including:
Conversation and language-pattern analysis
Image and graphic inspection
Behavioral anomaly detection
Supporting Compliance and Reducing Risk Exposure
Impress Computers emphasizes that email risk is not limited to malware: outbound mistakes and impersonation attempts can also drive compliance exposure, including potential violations under frameworks such as HIPAA or SOX, depending on the organization.
“At $2.50 per user per month, INKY Pro can pay for itself by preventing just one incident,” Parker added.
How Houston Businesses Can Learn More
Impress Computers is encouraging organizations in the Houston area to request an email security review to identify exposure to outbound data leakage, spoofing, and BEC.
Roland Parker
Impress Computers
2816479977
email us here
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Why Your Business Should Upgrade to INKY Pro: The Next Level of Email Security
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