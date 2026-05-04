Impress Computers Recommends INKY Pro to Help Local Businesses Reduce BEC, Spoofing, and PII Compliance Leakage

Roland Parker - IT Support Champion Titan of the Industry Winner Roland Parker Presenting to IT Providers

INKY Pro, an advanced email security solution designed to help organizations reduce Business Email Compromise (BEC), domain spoofing, and (PII) leakage

Most organizations invest heavily in stopping threats coming in, but the most damaging events often occur when sensitive information goes out” — Roland Parker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impress Computers, a Houston-based IT managed service provider (MSP) , today announced its recommendation of INKY Pro, an advanced email security solution designed to help organizations reduce Business Email Compromise (BEC) , domain spoofing, and personally identifiable information (PII) leakage through outbound email.“Most organizations invest heavily in stopping threats coming in, but the most damaging events often occur when sensitive information goes out,” said Roland Parker of Impress Computers. “ INKY Pro helps close that gap with outbound data protections , domain monitoring to reduce impersonation, and stronger defenses against AI-generated phishing.”Closing the Outbound Email Security GapImpress Computers notes that incidents like wire transfer fraud, exposed customer payment card data, or leaked banking details can quickly create major financial, legal, and reputational impact. INKY Pro is positioned as a cost-effective upgrade for organizations that want more comprehensive coverage than inbound-only email filtering.INKY Pro is available at $2.50 per user per month.Key Capabilities Highlighted by Impress ComputersOutbound Mail Protection to Reduce PII Leakage and FraudINKY Pro scans outgoing emails for sensitive data such as:Social Security numbersCredit card numbersBank account informationConfidential and proprietary business informationIf a message appears risky, INKY Pro can apply controls including:Approval workflows for manager reviewAutomatic encryption for sensitive messages that must be sentCustomizable policies aligned to business needs and compliance requirementsDMARC Domain Monitoring to Help Stop Spoofing and ImpersonationTo reduce domain abuse that can lead to customer fraud and reputational harm, INKY Pro provides:Real-time visibility into domain authentication (DMARC alignment)Detection of attempted impersonation using a company’s domainSupport for stronger domain protection policiesGenerative AI Defense for Modern Phishing and BECAs attackers use generative AI to craft more convincing phishing emails, INKY Pro adds advanced detection capabilities intended to catch threats that may bypass traditional filters, including:Conversation and language-pattern analysisImage and graphic inspectionBehavioral anomaly detectionSupporting Compliance and Reducing Risk ExposureImpress Computers emphasizes that email risk is not limited to malware: outbound mistakes and impersonation attempts can also drive compliance exposure, including potential violations under frameworks such as HIPAA or SOX, depending on the organization.“At $2.50 per user per month, INKY Pro can pay for itself by preventing just one incident,” Parker added.How Houston Businesses Can Learn MoreImpress Computers is encouraging organizations in the Houston area to request an email security review to identify exposure to outbound data leakage, spoofing, and BEC.

Why Your Business Should Upgrade to INKY Pro: The Next Level of Email Security

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