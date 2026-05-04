Attorney General Marshall Files Emergency Motion with Eleventh Circuit to Vacate or Stay State Senate Redistricting Injunctions

For Immediate Release:

May 4, 2026

For press inquiries only, contact:

Amanda Priest (334) 322-5694

William Califf (334) 604-3230

(Montgomery, Ala.) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed an emergency motion today with the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate or stay district court injunctions blocking the State from using its lawfully enacted 2021 map for State Senate districts. The filing requests a ruling on or before May 8, ahead of Alabama’s May 19 primary election.

The motion argues that last week’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais confirmed that the district court erred by enjoining Alabama’s Senate maps and ordering the State to use a court-drawn remedial plan that intentionally created an additional majority-black Senate district in the Montgomery area. On Friday, Governor Ivey called the Legislature into a special session this week to consider changes to the primary election in case the injunctions are lifted.

“Time is of the essence. We immediately filed a motion with the Circuit Court, urging a decision by May 8, because Alabamians deserve to vote using their own maps in our upcoming primary. The South has changed, and the courts have acknowledged as much. We cannot be held indefinitely to a framework rooted in 1965. With the Callais decision now in place, we are confident our race-neutral districts can serve as the foundation for all future redistricting.”

Read the full motion here.

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