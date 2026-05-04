EGLE's Office of the Clean Water Public Advocate invites Michiganders to celebrate Drinking Water Week May 3-9

Michigan is joining communities across North America in celebrating Drinking Water Week, May 3-9, 2026. For over 40 years this event has been led by the American Water Works Association (AWWA), serving as a reminder of the importance of healthy drinking water and the tireless efforts of water professionals. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) Office of the Clean Water Public Advocate collaborates with other state divisions and agencies to this week to promote public resources and improve drinking water education.

The information and resources at Michigan.gov/DrinkingWaterWeek can help people learn where their drinking water comes from, how to find out about their water quality, who to contact with questions and concerns, and actions they can take to support healthy drinking water in their homes. Knowing your water supply is key to learning about your water quality and determining who to contact with questions. Depending on your water supply, your local health department or water supplier is likely your best resource for answering questions about your water.

“Everyone can play a part in keeping our drinking water clean, whether it’s protecting our source waters or updating old plumbing and fixtures at home.” said Kris Donaldson, EGLE’s Clean Water Public Advocate.

During this week, Michigan also proclaims Private Residential Well Awareness Day, which recognizes the 2.6 million Michiganders who depend on private wells for their drinking water and the responsibilities of well owners to properly maintain and test their wells. Private residential wells are only required to be tested and inspected when installed, but routine maintenance, inspections, and testing is important for protecting your drinking water and your health. Most contaminants have no taste, color, or smell. The only way you might know if you have a problem is to test your drinking water.

For Michigan’s teachers and educators, or anyone with a young Michigander at home, there are also activities for kids and links to EGLE Classroom’s wonderful resources, like EGLE’s Lending Station and the EnviroSchool Webinar series.

Healthy water is important to everyone, especially for children as they are still growing and learning, and Michigan’s children spend a significant portion of their day in school or child care facilities. The EGLE School Drinking Water Program provides guidance and tools for all school and child care facilities regarding communication, plumbing assessments, water management plans, sampling plans and collection, interpretation of results, and risk reduction actions for school personnel. This program also helps to implement the Filter First legislation that helps reduce exposure to lead in these facilities.

For more information about Drinking Water Week, visit Michigan.gov/DrinkingWaterWeek.