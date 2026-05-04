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AG Rayfield Calls on 5th Circuit to Immediately Stay Ruling that Blocks Access to Mifepristone

Statements from Attorney General Dan Rayfield

“Today’s ruling by the Fifth Circuit, which temporarily halts providers’ ability to prescribe mifepristone through telemedicine and send those pills by mail, is deeply troubling.
“Mifepristone is a safe, FDA-approved drug, and has been used by millions of people across our country for decades. We will use every tool available to defend Oregonians’ access to mifepristone and other essential healthcare. We call on the Fifth Circuit or Supreme Court to immediately stay today’s ruling.”

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AG Rayfield Calls on 5th Circuit to Immediately Stay Ruling that Blocks Access to Mifepristone

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