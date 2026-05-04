AG Rayfield Calls on 5th Circuit to Immediately Stay Ruling that Blocks Access to Mifepristone

“Today’s ruling by the Fifth Circuit, which temporarily halts providers’ ability to prescribe mifepristone through telemedicine and send those pills by mail, is deeply troubling.

“Mifepristone is a safe, FDA-approved drug, and has been used by millions of people across our country for decades. We will use every tool available to defend Oregonians’ access to mifepristone and other essential healthcare. We call on the Fifth Circuit or Supreme Court to immediately stay today’s ruling.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.