Zucca Bar & Pizzeria Wins 2026 Click360 Award for Best Chicken Parmesan in the Nation

Smyrna’s Zucca Bar & Pizzeria earns the 2026 Click360 Award for the nation’s best Chicken Parmesan, topping a list of elite Italian-American restaurants.

SMYRNA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zucca Bar & Pizzeria Named Winner of the 2026 Click360 Award for Best Chicken Parmesan in the Nation Smyrna-based Italian favorite recognized for culinary excellence, community impact, and perfecting a timeless classic.SMYRNA, GA — Zucca Bar & Pizzeria, a beloved pillar of the Smyrna Market Village for over two decades, is proud to announce it has been honored with the 2026 Click360 Award for Best Chicken Parmesan in the Nation. This prestigious accolade recognizes Zucca’s unwavering commitment to quality, its mastery of Italian-American comfort food, and its role as a vital community gathering space.The Click360 Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and service within their industries. This year, the "High Five" series focused on culinary institutions that elevate classic dishes. Zucca Bar & Pizzeria secured the top honor by outperforming competitors across the country with its signature Chicken Parmesan—a dish praised for its hand-breaded, tender cutlets, house-made marinara, and perfectly melted cheese."Receiving the Click360 Award for the nation's best Chicken Parmesan is a testament to the passion our team pours into every plate," said Tim Langell, co-founder of Zucca Bar & Pizzeria. "For 20 years, we’ve focused on being more than just a restaurant; we wanted to be the heart of Smyrna. To be recognized on a national level for a dish that our regulars love is a truly rewarding milestone for the entire Zucca family."While Zucca claimed the top prize, the 2026 High Five list also recognized four other elite competitors for their excellence in the category:Carmine’s (New York, NY): Renowned for its massive, family-style portions and iconic Italian-American hospitality.Crust (Miami, FL): Noted for its unique panko-breaded preparation and generous servings.Giuseppe and Sons (Philadelphia, PA): Celebrated for an elevated, refined take on the traditional recipe.Dan Tana’s (Los Angeles, CA): A historic Hollywood staple famous for its "Chicken Parmigiana alla Nikola."Zucca Bar & Pizzeria distinguishes itself not only through its award-winning menu but through its atmosphere. With a spacious outdoor patio, a lively bar featuring over 20 rotating taps, and a reputation for the best New York-style pizza in the region, Zucca has created a destination where culinary excellence meets neighborhood warmth.As Zucca looks toward its third decade of service, this award marks a significant achievement in its mission to bring authentic flavors and a welcoming spirit to every guest.About Zucca Bar & PizzeriaFounded in 2002 by Tim Langell and Joe Romano, Zucca Bar & Pizzeria is an authentic Italian restaurant and bar located in the heart of Smyrna Market Village. Specializing in New York-style pizza and traditional Italian classics, Zucca combines high-quality ingredients with time-honored recipes. For over 20 years, it has served as Smyrna’s go-to destination for family dinners, date nights, and community celebrations.About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards honor businesses demonstrating exceptional service, innovation, and leadership across a variety of industries. These prestigious accolades are awarded to organizations that set themselves apart through a commitment to excellence and a proven track record of delivering outstanding value to clients and communities.Media Contact:Tim LangellZucca Bar & Pizzeria(770) 803-99902860 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

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