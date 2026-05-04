Powerball Delivers Back-to-Back Jackpots Following “Night of Millionaires” 

Mississippi Player Doubled $1 Million Prize to $2 Million in Historic Week of Wins

JACKSON, MISS. – Powerball® players are riding a remarkable winning streak, with back-to-back jackpot wins—including a $20 million prize in Saturday’s drawing—and an unprecedented wave of million-dollar prizes. In the May 2 drawing, tickets in Florida and Texas matched all six numbers (25, 37, 42, 52, 65, and Powerball 14) to split the $20 million jackpot, with each winner able to choose a $10 million annuity or a $4.5 million lump-sum payment before taxes.

This marks the first time since 2021 that Powerball has produced jackpot winners in back-to-back drawings. The jackpot now resets to $20 million, with the Power Play 10X multiplier available while the jackpot remains below $150 million.

The latest win comes on the heels of the April 29 drawing—now dubbed a “Night of Millionaires”—when tickets in Indiana and Kansas split a $143 million jackpot. That drawing also produced 89 additional millionaires nationwide, bringing the total to 91 new millionaires in a single night.

One of those winners was a Mississippi player who doubled a $1 million prize to $2 million by adding the $1 Power Play option. The ticket, sold at Doc’s Quick Stop Exxon in Byhalia, matched all five white balls (3, 19, 35, 51, 67). The player selected their own numbers, and the prize remains unclaimed.

Players are encouraged to check tickets carefully and sign the back immediately. For more information, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update



The jackpot for tonight’s Lotto America drawing is an estimated $24.39 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.94 million. If hit, it will be the third largest jackpot in the game’s history. Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $195 million with an estimated cash value of $86.3 million The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $270 thousand.

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