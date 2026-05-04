Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports draws Hilton Head vacationers back each season with trusted jet ski rentals and 30 years of local expertise.

Sky Pirate Parasail (NASDAQ:SPP)

Thirty years on these waters means we know what guests come here for and we show up every season ready to deliver it.” — Doug Roth

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Pirate Parasail Delivers Trusted Jet Ski Rentals on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC - May 2026 - Season after season, Hilton Head vacationers searching for a reliable, high-quality on-water experience find their way to Sky Pirate Parasail. The company’s jet ski rentals, offered from the docks at Broad Creek Marina on 18 Simmons Road, have become one of the island’s most consistent draws, built on 30 years of on-water expertise and a reputation that keeps guests returning year after year.

Jet Ski Rental in Hilton Head Island is rarely a one-time experience for Sky Pirate Parasail guests. Open water, the South Carolina coastline stretching in every direction, and the freedom of a hands-on ride create the kind of memory that turns a first visit into a standing annual tradition. For a destination as well-traveled as Hilton Head Island, that loyalty is not accidental. Guests are not simply choosing a rental, they are choosing a team they know and trust.

Sky Pirate Parasail brings considerably more to the water than jet skis alone. Parasailing excursions depart aboard a USCG certified 12-passenger boat and carry riders high enough to take in sweeping views stretching toward Beaufort, Savannah, Tybee Island, and Parris Island Marine Training Depot. Tubing and water skiing, boat rentals, paddleboard rentals, and a curated selection of specialty cruises, like the Dolphin Ecological Cruise, Sunset Cocktail Cruise, and Fireworks Cruise, give guests a full day’s worth of options from a single location on the island.

A Message From the Owner

“Thirty years on these waters means we know what guests come here for and we show up every season ready to deliver it. Jet skiing on Hilton Head is the kind of experience people carry home with them, and we take real pride in being the team they trust to make it happen. We are grateful to every guest who has made Sky Pirate Parasail part of their Hilton Head tradition,” said Doug Roth, Owner

About Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports

Sky Pirate Parasailing & Watersports is Hilton Head Island’s premier watersports destination. Operating from Broad Creek Marina (On the Docks), 18 Simmons Road, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29926 the company offers parasailing aboard a USCG certified 12-passenger boat, jet ski rentals, tubing and water skiing, boat rentals, paddleboard rentals, and specialty cruises including the Dolphin Ecological Cruise, Sunset Cocktail Cruise, and Fireworks Cruise.

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