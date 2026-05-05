&BACK COFFEE Wins 2026 Canadian Fair Trade Award for Producer Impact and Leadership

Roxanne Joyal, Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE, with the 2026 Canadian Fair Trade Award for Producer Impact and Leadership. Roxanne Joyal, Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE, with Julie Francoeur, CEO of Fairtrade Canada, at the 2026 Canadian Fair Trade Awards in Winnipeg. Roxanne Joyal, Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE, speaking at the Fairtrade Canada conference panel “Where Rights Take Root: Human Rights in Practice Across Fairtrade Supply Chains.”

When we talk about the future of fair trade in Canada, we're talking about companies like &BACK.” — Julie Francoeur, CEO of Fairtrade Canada

TORONTO, CANADA, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- &BACK COFFEE , a Certified Women-Owned and B Corp business redefining coffee as a force for good, has been honoured with the 2026 Canadian Fair Trade Award for Producer Impact and Leadership. The award recognizes businesses that are advancing livelihoods, human rights, and environmental sustainability within Fairtrade producer communities.The Canadian Fair Trade Awards celebrate organizations across the country that are leading the way in promoting fairer trade and supporting farmers and workers around the world. The Producer Impact and Leadership Award highlights companies that go beyond sourcing to create meaningful, measurable impact at origin.“This recognition from Fairtrade Canada underscores how responsible sourcing and direct investment in farming communities can transform a daily ritual into a powerful vehicle for change,” said Roxanne Joyal, Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE. “Our goal is to empower 10,000 women across our supply chain by creating more opportunity, more access, and more support for the women who grow our coffee. This award reflects the collective impact of our partners, customers, and farming communities working together to build a more equitable and sustainable future for coffee.”“When we talk about the future of fair trade in Canada, we're talking about companies like &BACK. Their model proves that trade and economic success can go hand in hand with human dignity and equity for all actors across the supply chain,” said Julie Francoeur, CEO of Fairtrade Canada. Francoeur emphasized the importance of long-term, partnership-driven approaches to impact within the coffee supply chain.“They are investing in long-term partnerships to create deeper impact for Fairtrade coffee farming communities. This is the kind of business leadership we need in Canada.”&BACK COFFEE’s model is rooted in responsible sourcing, environmental stewardship, and reinvesting in coffee-growing communities. By sourcing from Fairtrade certified cooperatives, the company supports fair pricing, safe working conditions, and the advancement of women coffee farmers.The company’s impact extends beyond sourcing through direct investment in women farmers and their communities. Through programs in Ecuador, Kenya, and other coffee-growing regions, &BACK COFFEE supports financial literacy training, agricultural education, and community-based initiatives that help women build thriving businesses and strengthen their families and communities.Initiatives include support for the Minga Coffee Project in Ecuador, a training and demonstration facility focused on improving coffee quality and farmer productivity, as well as partnerships like Grounds for Health, which provides cervical cancer screenings for women in coffee-growing communities.Through its closed-loop model, from bean to cup &BACK, the company ensures that value flows back to the people and communities who make coffee possible, helping create more resilient and sustainable coffee growing regions.In Canada, &BACK COFFEE scales its impact through its exclusive national distribution partnership with Van Houtte Coffee Services , making responsibly sourced coffee available in workplaces and communities from coast to coast to coast.By connecting Canadian businesses and consumers to the impact behind their coffee, &BACK COFFEE is helping transform everyday coffee consumption into a driver of positive change at origin.For more information about &BACK COFFEE and its approach to empowering women coffee farmers and building a more sustainable coffee industry, visit www.andback.com or contact PR@andback.com.About &BACK™ COFFEE&BACK™ COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses that support women’s empowerment, turning daily coffee consumption into a force for positive impact. Through responsible sourcing from Fairtrade Certified cooperatives, and reinvesting in women farmers and their communities, &BACK COFFEE supports women coffee farmers from bean-to-cup-&BACK.As a Certified Women-Owned and B Corp business, &BACK COFFEE helps companies meet sustainability goals, diverse supplier commitments, and green procurement objectives, all while engaging employees and consumers around a shared cause. &BACK COFFEE is served in over 600 businesses across North America and is distributed across Canada exclusively by Van Houtte Coffee Services.Stay connected on the latest &BACK COFFEE news and updates: www.andback.com | LinkedIn: ANDBACK COFFEE | Instagram: @andbackcoAbout Fairtrade CanadaFairtrade changes the way trade works through better prices, decent working conditions, and a fairer deal for farmers and workers in the Global South. Fairtrade’s approach enables farmers and workers to have more control over their lives and decide how to invest in their future.As a leader in the global movement to make trade fair, Fairtrade supports and challenges businesses and governments to do better and connects people with the farmers and workers who produce their goods. Fairtrade Canada is the Canadian chapter of Fairtrade International, the global leader in fair trade standards with more than three decades of experience working for more equitable trading practices in over 100 countries.Aalya Ahmad, Public Relations & Campaigns ManagerMedia@fairtrade.ca+1 613-702-0906

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