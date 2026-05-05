CredSpark Launches Banter: A New Brand Focused on Transforming B2B Marketing and Sales Through Interactive Experiences

New platform helps enterprise teams turn audience engagement into actionable insight and pipeline growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CredSpark (credspark.com) today announced the launch of Banter, a new brand purpose-built to help B2B enterprise marketing and sales teams accelerate their pipelines by transforming passive content into interactive, data-driven experiences.Banter introduces a fundamentally different approach to demand generation and sales enablement—one that replaces static content and low-signal lead capture with dynamic interactions that engage buyers, capture meaningful input, and deliver actionable intelligence to revenue teams.“B2B organizations are generating more content and more leads than ever before, but much of that activity lacks the insight needed to drive real business outcomes,” said Lev Kaye, Founder and CEO at CredSpark. “With Banter, we’re helping teams move beyond surface-level engagement to truly understand their buyers—what they need, what they prioritize, and when they’re ready to act.”At its core Banter, combines interactive assessments, benchmarking and optimization from 400 MM+ interaction data points, and adaptive revenue-generating insight engines leveraging AI-enhanced research and analytics. These experiences are designed not only to increase engagement, but to systematically capture structured data that improves lead qualification, accelerates sales conversations, and enables more personalized buyer journeys.Key capabilities of Banter include:* Interactive content experiences designed to drive engagement and capture real buyer input* Real-time lead scoring, segmentation, and ranking based on behavioral and response data* Actionable insights that help marketing and sales teams align around buyer needs and intent* Seamless integration into existing demand generation campaigns, sales processes, and technology stacksBanter is designed to support a wide range of B2B enterprise use cases, including demand generation, lead qualification, sales enablement, account-based marketing, pipeline acceleration, and buyer education.To help organizations quickly validate impact, Banter is launching with a 90-day pilot program, enabling teams to deploy a custom-built interactive experience focused on a specific pipeline challenge, with full strategy support, optimization, and performance insights included.“Banter is about creating intelligent conversations at scale,” added Gabi Murphy, Business Development Manager at Banter. “By capturing the right data at the right moment, we give revenue teams the clarity they need to act with confidence—and ultimately close deals faster.”The launch of Banter reflects CredSpark’s continued evolution and commitment to helping organizations unlock more value from their audience engagement strategies through innovation, data, and design.For more information or learn more about Banter, visit www.banterb2b.com

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