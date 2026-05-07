Adaptive Information Systems Addresses Rising Data Loss Risk for Monterey Bay Small Businesses

Adaptive Information Systems

Salinas IT provider expands backup and disaster recovery services as ransomware threats and seasonal outage risks grow across the Monterey Bay region.

A lot of businesses assume they are covered because they have some form of backup running” — Jesse Alvarado

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive Information Systems, a managed IT services provider based in Salinas , California, is expanding its backup and disaster recovery services for small and mid-sized businesses throughout the Monterey Bay area. The company is responding to increased demand from local organizations seeking structured, tested approaches to data protection as the risk of operational disruption from ransomware, hardware failure, and weather-related outages continues to grow.Small businesses across the Monterey Bay region face a combination of risks that make data backup and recovery planning increasingly urgent. California's wildfire season introduces the possibility of extended power outages and facility disruptions. Ransomware attacks, which have become more common across organizations of all sizes, frequently target backup systems alongside primary data, leaving businesses without a reliable path to recovery if those backups have not been properly designed and tested. For organizations without internal IT staff, navigating these risks without a structured plan in place can result in prolonged downtime, significant financial loss, and in some cases, permanent data loss.Adaptive Information Systems provides backup and disaster recovery services designed to address these realities for businesses that cannot afford extended interruptions to operations. The company's approach is built around proactive planning, documented recovery procedures, and regular testing to confirm that backups can be restored when needed.Key components of the company's backup and disaster recovery services include:• Automated, regularly scheduled backups across on-site and off-site environments• Immutable backup configurations that protect stored data from modification or deletion by ransomware• Air-gapped backup options that maintain copies of data isolated from primary network access• Defined recovery time and recovery point objectives aligned to each client's operational requirements• Restore testing on a documented schedule to confirm that backups function as expected before a crisis occurs• Incident response planning that outlines step-by-step procedures for the first hours following a data loss eventThe distinction between having backups in place and having a recovery plan that works under pressure is one that many small businesses discover too late. Backup systems that have not been tested, or that are connected to the same network environment as primary data, may fail to deliver usable recovery when ransomware or a significant outage occurs. Adaptive Information Systems structures its services around closing that gap for clients before an incident takes place."A lot of businesses assume they are covered because they have some form of backup running," said Jesse Alvarado. "What we focus on is making sure those backups are actually recoverable, that they are protected from the same threats targeting the rest of the network, and that there is a clear plan in place for what happens when something goes wrong."Across the broader managed IT industry, the definition of adequate backup and recovery has shifted considerably in recent years. Immutable storage, which prevents backup data from being altered or deleted even by users with administrative credentials, has moved from a feature associated with enterprise environments to a standard expectation for businesses of any size operating in industries where data continuity is critical. Similarly, documented recovery runbooks and tested restoration procedures are increasingly treated as baseline requirements rather than advanced measures.For businesses in Monterey Bay's key economic sectors, including agriculture, financial services, education, and professional services, the operational stakes of data loss extend beyond inconvenience. Payroll systems, client records, compliance documentation, and operational communications all depend on technology infrastructure that must remain available or be restorable within a defined window. A recovery plan that has never been tested is, in practice, no plan at all.Adaptive Information Systems serves businesses across Salinas, Monterey, Watsonville, Carmel, Seaside, and the surrounding Monterey Bay region. The company works with organizations ranging from small professional offices to multi-location operations, providing IT support, cybersecurity services, help desk support, network management, and backup and recovery planning scaled to each client's size and industry.For more information about backup and disaster recovery services, visit adaptiveis.net or contact Adaptive Information Systems directly.Adaptive Information Systems380 Main St., Salinas, CAadaptiveis.netAbout Adaptive Information SystemsAdaptive Information Systems is a managed IT services provider based in Salinas, California. The company provides technology support to small and mid-sized businesses across the Monterey Bay area, including managed IT, cybersecurity, help desk support, networking, backup and recovery, and VoIP services.

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