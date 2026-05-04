Nassau Financial Opens New Farmingdale Branch on Route 110

John T. DeCelle, CEO of Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union, joins local community members and team members for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the credit union’s new Farmingdale branch located at 2263 Broadhollow Road on April 30.

New Long Island location expands access to financial services in Nassau and Suffolk County communities

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union officially celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch located at 2263 Broadhollow Road in Farmingdale on April 30, marking a significant step in the credit union’s continued growth and expansion into Suffolk County.The grand opening event welcomed community members, local partners, and leadership for a morning of celebration, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, and opportunities to connect with the Nassau Financial team. The new branch is now fully open and serving members.This new location strengthens Nassau Financial’s presence along the Route 110 corridor and expands access to convenient, community-focused financial services for both Nassau and Suffolk County residents.“This new branch represents more than just a new location. It reflects our long-term commitment to serving Long Island communities,” said John T. DeCelle, Chief Executive Officer of Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union. “As we continue to grow, our focus remains the same, building strong relationships, providing meaningful financial solutions, and being present in the communities we serve.”The Farmingdale branch features a modern design that blends in-person service with digital convenience, including Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), personalized member support, and access to a full range of financial products and services.The opening also aligns with Nassau Financial’s broader strategy to expand into Suffolk County and reach new members through both physical locations and community partnerships. The Farmingdale branch will play a key role in supporting that growth while maintaining the credit union’s strong local focus.Founded in 1936, Nassau Financial Federal Credit Union is celebrating 90 years of serving Long Island. With a continued emphasis on member service, innovation, and community engagement, the organization remains committed to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals.About Nassau Financial Federal Credit UnionNassau Financial Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving Long Island. The credit union offers a full range of financial services, including checking and savings accounts, auto loans, mortgages, and digital banking solutions. Nassau Financial is federally insured by the NCUA.Visit NassauFinancial.org to learn more.

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