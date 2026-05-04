North Carolina recreational Red Snapper season will open for 62 days

The recreational Red Snapper season will open for 62 days this summer for anglers willing to participate in a pilot project to test a data collection program that will use a mobile application to monitor the recreational Red Snapper season.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries is one of four Southeastern states that received a Red Snapper Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP) from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries to explore whether states can collect near real-time data to monitor the Red Snapper fishery. This initiative is supported by a $300,000 grant from Yamaha Rightwaters, a conservation program from Yamaha Motors focused on sustaining marine resources and recreational fishing opportunities.

Anglers participating in the pilot project will be required to have a copy of the EFP with them. To participate and receive a copy, private recreational anglers must download the VESL mobile application and agree to record their Red Snapper harvest and discard information.

Charter and headboat owners/operators must fill out an online request form to receive a copy of the EFP. Those captains must agree to continue to report their Red Snapper harvest and discards through the NOAA reporting system they already use.



2026 North Carolina Red Snapper Season Information

Dates: July 1 – Aug. 31

Gear: Recreational hook and line only

Size limit: None

Bag limits:

Private Recreational – 1 fish per person or 4 fish per vessel (whichever is more restrictive)

Charter Boat (up to 6 passengers) – 1 fish per person or 4 fish per vessel (whichever is more restrictive)

Headboat (Greater than 6 passengers) – 1 fish per person or 20 fish per vessel (whichever is more restrictive)

This project does not impact commercial Red Snapper management.

For more information, go to the Division’s Red Snapper Season webpage or email RedSnapper.EFP@deq.nc.gov.