LIFESMART LAUNCHES POWERTOUCH™ TREADMILLS AS INCLINE WALKING TREND RESHAPES AT-HOME FITNESS

Safer. Smarter. Easier. New PowerTouch™ technology brings full-performance incline training and space-saving design to home workouts

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incline walking continues to gain momentum as a leading at-home fitness trend, driven by viral workouts, such as the “12-3-20” routine, and increasing interest in low-impact, high-efficiency training. As demand grows, people are looking for equipment that moves beyond basic walking and supports more advanced incline-based workouts, without requiring dedicated gym space.Lifesmart has introduced the Lifesmart PowerTouch™ Treadmill, a next-generation incline treadmill designed to deliver performance, safety, and space efficiency in one system. Built around the brand’s guiding principle - Safer. Smarter. Easier. - the PowerTouch line is designed for people who want the freedom to run at full speed and train at incline, without compromising home space or safety.The system features PowerTouch technology, allowing you to unfold the treadmill with a single touch and activate incline training instantly. When the workout is complete, another touch automatically folds the treadmill into a compact, space-saving position, making it one of the more adaptable designs in its category.A key innovation in the PowerTouch system is its intelligent infrared safety sensor, designed to detect objects beneath the deck during operation. This feature is intended to enhance awareness around the treadmill. and provide added protection in homes where children or pets may be present.People are increasingly seeking equipment that supports more dynamic training, as incline-based movement is widely used in fitness programming to engage the posterior chain, including glutes, hamstrings, and calves, and is associated with higher intensity compared to flat walking.Lifesmart’s design reflects this shift, offering a treadmill that supports both incline walking and higher-performance use cases, while maintaining a compact footprint suitable for home environments.Additional features include a built-in phone charging platform designed to support longer workouts, without interruption, an orthopedic belt for shock absorption and traction, a reinforced frame for stability, and a cooling fan for comfort during extended sessions. The system also supports streaming and device connectivity, allowing you to follow workouts or watch preferred content, without subscription requirements.The treadmills reflect a broader evolution in home fitness, prioritizing equipment that is not only space-efficient, but also capable of supporting more structured and progressive training over time.With the Lifesmart PowerTouch Treadmill, you can move from walking pad routines to full incline training in the same footprint, without sacrificing safety, convenience, or performance.The product is available online now through Amazon and LifesmartTreadmills.com About LifesmartLifesmart develops innovative home fitness equipment focused on combining safety, smart technology, and space-efficient design. The company’s products are built to support everyday movement and more advanced training within modern living environments.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Lifesmart and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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