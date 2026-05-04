Eric Watson Closes Campaign with Strong Momentum, Calls for Change in District 88

Eric Watson closes strong in District 88, building grassroots momentum and urging voters to demand change and new leadership on May 5.

This campaign was built by the people, for the people, and now it is time to finish the job. If you want change, you have to show up and make it happen.” — Eric Watson

FREMONT, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Election Day approaching, Republican candidate for State Representative in Ohio’s 88th District, Eric Watson , is closing his campaign with strong grassroots momentum and a clear message to voters: it’s time for change.Over the course of the campaign, Watson and his team have connected directly with thousands of voters across Seneca and Sandusky counties through an aggressive, on-the-ground effort focused on door-to-door outreach, phone calls, and community engagement. The campaign has knocked on thousands of doors, distributed campaign literature across the district, and engaged tens of thousands of voters through direct voter contact programs.“From day one, this campaign has been about the people of this district,” said Watson. “I’ve spent months listening to voters, hearing their concerns, and earning their trust. What I’ve heard is clear: people feel ignored, and they’re ready for leadership that actually represents them.”A Tiffin native and small business owner, Watson has built his campaign around protecting constitutional rights, defending local communities, and delivering meaningful relief to families struggling with rising costs. He has emphasized strong support for the Second Amendment, a commitment to pro-life values, and opposition to policies that threaten farmland and local control.Watson’s campaign has drawn increasing support from voters frustrated with the status quo and looking for new leadership in Columbus. Through direct conversations at the doors and in the community, the campaign reports a growing base of support among likely primary voters.“This district deserves a representative who will fight for them, not ignore them,” Watson said. “We’ve built something powerful here, not with big money or outside influence, but with hard work, real conversations, and the support of the people.”As the race enters its final hours, Watson is urging Republican voters across the district to make a plan to vote on Election Day.“Elections are decided by those who show up,” Watson added. “If you want change, if you want your voice heard, then now is the time to act.”Polls will be open on Tuesday, May 5, for the Republican primary election. Watson and his campaign are encouraging all eligible voters in Seneca and Sandusky counties to participate and make their voices heard.For more information about Eric Watson and his campaign, voters are encouraged to follow along on social media or contact the campaign directly.

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