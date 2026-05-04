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CoSA VFX Welcomes Ashley Ward as Vice President, Production Operations

CoSA VFX hires Amazon Alum as its VP of Production Operations

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSA VFX is excited to announce that Ashley Ward has joined the company as Vice President, Production Operations.

Ward brings over 15 years of visual effects experience across studio, production, and vendor sides. Her show-side work earned her five Emmy nominations for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, with credits including Stranger Things, Watchmen, Lost in Space, and Black Sails.

Currently a member of the Producers Guild of America, the Television Academy, and the Visual Effects Society, she most recently served as VFX Executive at Amazon MGM Studios, overseeing projects such as Fallout, Upload, and Butterfly.

"Ashley is world-class, full stop. As we continue to grow, bringing her client-side leadership and production expertise to the team is exactly the kind of move that defines this next chapter for us. We're thrilled she's chosen to build with us," said Jeremy Moore, Managing Director of CoSA VFX.

CoSA VFX is a full-service visual effects studio based in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Vancouver, and Toronto

Katy Lennon
CoSA VFX, Inc.
marketing@cosavfx.com

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CoSA VFX Welcomes Ashley Ward as Vice President, Production Operations

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